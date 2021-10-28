 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Disconnect to reconnect

Details
Hits: 873
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Lucy Dunleavy, CEO & Founder LearnBox

Leave the break, have a KitKat.

Isn’t that what we do these days? No time to stop, we just grab a snack on the go.

When Rowntree employee Donald Gilles penned the phrase, ‘Have a break, have a KitKat’ back in 1957, no one could have predicted that 64 years later it would be one of the best-known slogans in marketing or that it would still be so relevant.

Joseph Rowntree firmly believed that “employees should never be merely regarded as cogs in a machine, but rather as fellow workers in a great industry, which reflects his family’s pioneering efforts towards creating better working conditions and ensuring the improved wellbeing of their factory employees.

The 11am tea break was the inspiration for the iconic tagline and appealed to the working classes of Britain, who wanted to satisfy their sweet tooth as they took a breather from the factory production lines.

The slogan grew in popularity when it became a regular feature on television adverts, with people realising that the idea of taking a break from something could be applied to a range of situations in everyday life, not just work.

KitKat 'Have a Break' TV Commercial 1962

The whole premise of the KitKat tagline was to stop, move yourself out of whatever situation you were in, and to have a break (and enjoy your KitKat).

1957 to today, removing yourself from a situation and taking a break

may be even more important than ever, as we recover from the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Post-lockdown, statistics are still showing that some businesses favour home-based working. With commuting now out of the equation and the ability to attend meetings all over the world from the comfort of our own homes, we are no longer ‘on the go’ like we used to be.

But maybe the lack of commute or travelling to meetings is making things worse. Many of us find ourselves in back-to-back video calls, our whole days filled with meetings, leaving little time for completing the follow-up work. Our workdays creep into our family time and down time, our necks ache from staring at the screen.

Then there are the constant distractions; Teams chat, emails, WhatsApp, phone calls, we are constantly pinging from one thing to the next, trying to respond to everyone in record time and attempting to be as efficient as possible. Not to mention the reduced physical movement leading to our Fitbit (or similar device) beeping at us to get some steps in.

FE and Skills investment and reform: Four tests for the Spending Review
Exclusive Articles
@LearnWorkUK Chief Exec Stephen Evans, sets out four tests for the #Sp
Schools, colleges and universities are essentially now front line mental health services
Exclusive Articles
Letâ€™s talk about mental health Dr Margot Sunderland, Director of Ed
Government plans for adult education must permeate the prison wall
Exclusive Articles
Today (21 Oct) the governmentâ€™s Skills and Post-16 Education Bill, s

Image by Joseph Mucira

Image credit: Joseph Mucira

Well, the research shows every time you get distracted you put yourself back for 20 minutes. Yes, 20 minutes! Many of us are on one big responsive-but-inefficient rollercoaster, and what is worse, we often feel like we aren’t getting anywhere on the hamster wheel of modern-day working life.

Often, we won’t stop for a lunch break, and a break is making a quick cup of coffee in the 2 minutes before our next Zoom, shoving down a KitKat while the kettle boils and not really tasting it. We are moving less too, so shoving down the processed food isn’t doing us any favours; sometimes the majority of our movement comes from answering the door to collect the Amazon parcel, while our trainers sit gathering dust under the stairs.

There was a time when work stopped the moment, we left the office and breaks were built into the working day. People met up in the canteen to unwind. Slowly but surely, the world got faster. Even before the pandemic, people rarely stopped and emails kept coming all hours of the day and night. The lines between work and home have continued to blur.

Even on holiday, I’ve been known to say (at least once a day), “I just need an hour to get on with some emails, you head to the pool”. I know I’m not the only one and I know many feel it’s better to keep on top of emails than to have loads to return to, but the result is you’re not really getting a full break.

checking mail

checkin' mail - Image credit: Leonard J Matthews

We spend our workdays staring at screens, to then ‘relax’ once the day is over by staring at smaller screens (our phones) or bigger screens like the television. Without even realising it, we’re consumed by technology from the moment the dreaded alarm tone wakes us, to when we finally stop scrolling through Instagram, Facebook, or the newest (and highly addictive) social media platform TikTok and go to sleep, after promising to have an early night.

We are constantly bombarded, and we are shattered!

One popular KitKat advert from 1989, depicted a photographer patiently trying to snap a pair of pandas in a zoo (I know you remember it!). Only while he is taking a break do they finally emerge – on roller skates.

Kit Kat Panda Advert From The Early 90's

I believe the underlying message we can take from this is - when you down tools. the magic happens. If you just keep going and going you miss the good stuff. Don’t leave the break until burnout stage.

The meaning is in stopping and enjoying the moment, taking a breath. The irony is that you become much more efficient by stopping.

We can’t expect to be creative or expect our teams to be creative, innovative and forward thinking if they are constantly on the wheel. Creativity requires embracing boredom. Why? Well, research shows that being bored actually propels us towards deeper thinking and creativity. The theory goes that a bored mind searches for stimulation, which moves it into the daydreaming state, which leads to new ideas. That would be impossible if you’re not even stopping and moving away from the screen for a break.

We shouldn’t expect our team members to switch off just outside of work either, we should trust them to take work time to switch off and get creative together or alone. We should encourage breaks, including time to get outside (ideally device-free) at regular points each day, and the result of this will be a happier and more efficient workforce. We need to give them permission to do this and we need to lead by example.

Removing the distractions and interruptions is key, and yes, in a nutshell, this means removing the technology.

How many times have you met up with a friend for a coffee and caught yourself checking your phone instead of actually listening to the conversation? Or sat through a zoom meeting with one eye on your second monitor or phone, trying to multitask as the day ticks by?

The message of ‘disconnect to reconnect’ has been said to “bring power to the importance of human interaction”. But what does that even mean? In an illuminating TedX Youth Talk, thirteen-year-old Noa Richard spoke about the importance of human interaction. As a child who has grown up with technology at her fingertips, the awareness she has of the downsides to digital life is impressive.

“Never forget there is a whole life waiting for you, with small moments and experiences that should be treasured, and if you can’t look away from your screen, you might just miss it.”

Noa Richard at TEDXYouth@Miami

If we don’t stop and carry on living in virtual worlds, headaches, dry eyes and burn-out catch up with us all eventually, and it’s not usually until this point that we realise we need to truly switch off and give ourselves a break.

Feeling burn-out creep in, I turned my phone and laptop off for four whole days recently, yes four whole days! Here’s what I learned: I read (lots), mainly outside, I walked (lots) always outside. Everything I did was conscious and undistracted, I thought of lots of great ideas, I wrote lots of notes and the information I was reading went in the first time. I felt at peace, and I felt empowered. I was much more present on the school run and after school and this was priceless. I thought I would be constantly reaching for my phone out of habit, but I was surprised how quickly I got used to it not being there. I gained a lot of time each day and I gained a lot of clarity too. I felt so much better. It was clear nothing in work is really that important that it can’t wait a few days, especially at the expense of mental clarity. Overall, I learned that having a real break made me a better business owner, in fact it made me much better at all the roles that matter to me.

reading gce32778b9 640

Image credit: Mohamed Hassan

I missed listening to music or audio books when walking but it made my time in the car much more enjoyable (lots of singing and car dancing took place) and I did still use the Satnav in the car (I’m not an idiot!) but I had to be organised pre-sabbatical and get the postcodes ready in advance. I missed talking to certain people, including the team, but it made it more enjoyable when I spoke to them again and with a full energy tank. It made me feel grateful, particularly in having a team that I can trust to get things done while I took a real break.

All in all, I didn’t miss my phone! I was actually a bit gutted when my four-day break came to an end. The clarity, tranquillity, and time to think was invaluable, to me and to the business, and it is definitely something I look forward to doing again. I now encourage the team to switch off and remove distractions, and I do the same. I am much more efficient, but more importantly much calmer and much more effective.

Sometimes you need to stop to start.

Have a break, leave the KitKat (and the screen).

Disconnect to reconnect.

Lucy Dunleavy, CEO & Founder LearnBox

You may also be interested in these articles:

FE and Skills investment and reform: Four tests for the Spending Review
Exclusive Articles
@LearnWorkUK Chief Exec Stephen Evans, sets out four tests for the #Sp
Schools, colleges and universities are essentially now front line mental health services
Exclusive Articles
Let’s talk about mental health Dr Margot Sunderland, Director of Ed
Government plans for adult education must permeate the prison wall
Exclusive Articles
Today (21 Oct) the government’s Skills and Post-16 Education Bill, s
Young people have stated they want and need modern dimensions of career guidance
Exclusive Articles
Britain’s young talent pipeline has to be well equipped and able to
Why lifelong learning matters for London
Exclusive Articles
It can’t have escaped anyone’s notice that us Londoners get twitch
Elevating the higher education digital experience through student-centred design
Exclusive Articles
It’s been a rocky 18 months for higher education as it has grappled
Advancing Digital Business in Education in Response to a Crisis
Exclusive Articles
With lockdowns forcing schools, colleges and universities to close the
E-ASSESSMENT IN TECHNICAL EDUCATION: TIME TO GET SERIOUS?
Exclusive Articles
The pandemic has shaken the world of assessment. As with other societa
Less about Numbers, More a Way of Thinking
Exclusive Articles
Chris Thomson describes how maths can illuminate thinking about manage
If Moon-shot Thinking Is The Answer, What’s The Question?
Exclusive Articles
“Whatever you can do, or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has geniu
The Role of Business on Building Skills for Tomorrow and Ensuring Equal and Inclusive Opportunities Post COVID
Exclusive Articles
The Business 20 (B20) established over ten years ago in 2010 is the of
Recognising the importance of fostering a lifelong learning culture has never been more vital
Exclusive Articles
While continuous learning should long be considered by all organisatio

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6218)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page