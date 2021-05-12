Plan for Jobs: Almost 2 million fewer people are expected to be out of work than initially forecast

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@RishiSunak sees #PlanForJobs in action @PillarsBrewery

As new figures show the economy grew by 2.1% in March and performed better than previous forecasts for the first three months of the year as a whole, Rishi Sunak visited Pillars Brewery in Walthamstow to see how they are preparing for the reopening of indoor hospitality next week and responding to an increase in demand for their products as the economy recovers.

Like many other businesses in the food and drink industry, Pillars have taken advantage of several aspects of the support available under the Government’s Plan for Jobs including the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and local business grants. Pillars are also recruiting a Kickstarter under the Government-backed scheme to help young people find new jobs.

On the visit, the Chancellor was welcomed by co-founders of Pillars Brewery Gavin Litton and Omar Razaq, who spoke to the Chancellor about their business and showed him how the brewing process works.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

“It’s great to see businesses like Pillars who have been supported by the government through the pandemic get back on their feet as the economy begins to recover.

“Despite a difficult start to the year, the figures released this morning showing economic growth in March are a promising sign of things to come.

“Our Plan for Jobs is working – following the comprehensive package we put in place, almost 2 million fewer people are expected to be out of work than initially forecast, and the UK economy is in a strong position to grow quickly as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Even with this positive news, we know that many businesses and people still need our help, and that’s why I want to reassure everyone today that our Plan for Jobs will continue to create, support and protect jobs in the coming months. We have extended the self-employed and furlough schemes until September whilst schemes like Kickstart are already helping to create thousands of new jobs for young people – it’s great to see companies like Pillars creating jobs under this scheme.

“As we cautiously reopen the economy, I will continue to take all the steps necessary to support our recovery”

Pillars Brewery said:

“It was great to welcome the Chancellor to Pillars Brewery today and talk to him about the challenges our business has faced, and how we’ve found reopening so far. It’s been a relief to welcome our staff back from furlough and we are also recruiting new team members through the government’s Kickstart scheme”

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

FE Voices The 2021 state opening of parliament marked the start of another parli FE Voices #TheOnlineSafetyBill will help protect young people and clamp down on FE Voices Throughout the past year, businesses have placed an enormous amount of

Today’s visit comes as ONS GDP figures, released this morning, show that GDP grew by 2.1% in March. This morning’s release also showed that GDP fell by 1.5% in Q1 2021 – significantly better than the 3.8% fall the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast in March.

Last week, the Bank of England upgraded their forecast for the UK economy and are now expecting that the economy will return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year.

Established in 2016, Pillars was the first craft lager brewery in London. Pillars recently scored a Gold Medal Award for their Icebock in the 2021 London Beer Competition, and their three core lagers (Hop Lager, Helles and Pilsner) were awarded silver.

UK GDP estimated to have decreased by 1.5% in Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2021

The Office for National Statistics released their GDP first quarterly estimate data, which highlights that the economy is now 8.7% smaller than before the start of the Covid pandemic.

However, there was a strong recovery in March with the economy growing 2.1% boosted by retail spending and the return of schools.

The ONS highlighted some main points:

UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have decreased by 1.5% in Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2021.

There have been contractions in services and production output, however, construction output grew over the quarter.

In output terms, school closures and a large fall in retail sales earlier in the quarter dragged down GDP growth.

The level of GDP is now 8.7% below where it was before the pandemic at Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2019.

Government consumption increased and the trade balance improved in Quarter 1 2021 (although this was because of imports falling more sharply than exports), however household final consumption expenditure and business investment declined as a result of the reintroduction of coronavirus restrictions.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said:

“Despite a difficult start to this year, economic growth in March is a promising sign of things to come.

“Our Plan for Jobs is working – following the comprehensive package we put in place, almost 2 million fewer people are expected to be out of work than initially forecast, and the UK economy is in a strong position to grow quickly as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Even with this positive news, we know that many businesses and people still need our help, and that’s why I want to reassure everyone today that our Plan for Jobs will continue to create, support and protect jobs in the coming months. We have extended the self-employed and furlough schemes until September whilst schemes like Kickstart are already helping to create thousands of new jobs for young people.

“As we cautiously reopen the economy, I will continue to take all the steps necessary to support our recovery.”