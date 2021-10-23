 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Everything you need to know about the 2022 AAT syllabus shake up

Details
Hits: 1051

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Cutting through the misinformation to show just what’s happening with @YourAAT Quals ‘22 

In just a few months, AAT are shaking up their qualification structure. 

In January they are launching their new syllabus – Quals ’22. And it’s a substantial overhaul.

But what has changed? 

And how does it differ from the 2016 AAT syllabus?

The removal of duplicate assessment

No more duplicate assessment. 

It’s a fundamental change in this new AAT syllabus and although it makes sense overall it also has the potential to cause some problems for students.

Because while duplication of assessment has been removed, knowledge retention has not. 

Accounting is a building block subject. The knowledge you’ll gain on day one of your studies is used throughout your accounting journey. 

So what does this mean for people who want to start at level 3? 

Or even level 4?

These are good questions because just as duplicate assessment is removed, providers are likely to remove duplicate delivery too. 

This means it’s more important than ever that students are honest about the depth of knowledge they have from prior qualifications or from previous work experience.

The new AAT qualification structure

Now let's have a look at the structure, units, and progression through levels 2, 3, and 4 to show why it’s vital to avoid skipping basic knowledge.

I’ve broken it down into three learning strands:

  • Financial accounting
  • Management accounting
  • General business units

Level 2

The first unit you are most likely to tackle on the Financial Accounting strand will be Introduction to Bookkeeping. This is where you’ll learn the underpinning knowledge of how an accounting system is formed and you’ll learn the rules and principles for recording accounting transactions.

After the exam for this unit, you’ll move onto Principles of Bookkeeping Controls which extends the principles and processes learned in the first unit. 

The understanding gained in the first unit now forms the basis for clear understanding in this second unit. 

The first unit on the Management Accounting strand is Principles of Costing

Where the bookkeeping units at level 2 ensured that we measure and record financial transactions accurately, Principles of Costing provides understanding of costs and cost classification which are the basic building blocks of management accounting in the same way the bookkeeping units do for financial accounting.

In the General Business Unit strand we have the Business Environment. This looks at economic factors, legal structures and some legislation that relates to owning and running a business.

This unit is examined as part of the synoptic assessment at level 2.  In addition to the information contained in the business environment unit, the synoptic exam covers some aspects of Introduction to Bookkeeping and Principles of Bookkeeping Controls. 

THE IMPORTANCE OF SAFEGUARDING IN FE â€“ AND THE CHALLENGES THAT SURROUND THIS
Featured Voices
Understanding the importance of safeguarding is a duty that all funded
SKILLS REVOLUTION SET TO CONTINUE WITH Â£3 BILLION BOOST TO BE UNVEILED AT BUDGET
Featured Voices
#SpendingReview - HUNDREDS of thousands of people are set to benefit f
Lack of opportunities and a sparse job market have led to a mental health crisis for young people â€“ but all hope is not lost
Featured Voices
Employed or not, the Coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on every s

Although this could be seen as repetition, these basic building blocks are so important to your future development it’s essential that your knowledge is sound before moving on to higher level study.

Level 3

At level 3 under the Financial Accounting strand there are two units. 

Here it’s not only important to retain the understanding from one unit to the next within a level, the knowledge gained at level 2 now forms the basis for your studies at level 3.

We have Financial Accounting - Preparing Financial Statements. 

As principles of bookkeeping controls takes you up to trial balance and the identification of some potential accounting adjustments, this units builds greater and deeper knowledge of accounting adjustments and moves on to preparing the financial statements.

The final unit in this strand at level 3 is Tax Process for Business. 

This is an in-depth look at VAT. Now there are some topics within this unit that are brand new and some that are probably only covered in this unit, however the underlying principles of bookkeeping still come through from level 2 into this unit. 

The Management Accounting Techniques unit obviously comes under the management accounting strand.

This develops from the basic building block principles of Costing into more useful analytical techniques undertaken by a management/cost accountant. However, just as financial accounting is difficult if you can’t identify if an account is an Asset, Liability, Income or Expense from your level 2 studies, understanding the management accounting techniques at this level can be more difficult if you don’t have the skills to identify and classify costs from that level. 

Finally at this level we’ve got a fourth unit, Business Awareness. 

Now, this does build from the Business Environment unit however this is a standalone assessment as we only have a synoptic exam at level 2 under the new qualification structure.

Level 4

On to level 4 and the financial strand follows through to Drafting and Interpreting Financial Statements. This now takes us on to drafting the statements of limited companies and the production of consolidated accounts. You will also need knowledge of the international accounting standards that govern the production of published accounting information and the skills to analyse and interpret the financial accounting statements.

In the management accounting strand we’ve got Applied Management Accounting. 

And everything you’ve learned from the principles of costing at level 2 through the management accounting techniques at level 3 will have prepared you for this applied and in-depth look at the complex management accounting techniques used to improve the efficiency and productivity of an organisation. 

The final mandatory unit at this level under the general business units strand is Internal Accounting Systems and Controls.  This looks at other aspects of managing the accounting function within a business and looks at ways of identifying and managing risk. 

At level 4 there will also be 2 optional units that you need to select. 

There are five available options:

  1. Credit and Debt Management 
  2. Cash and Financial Management 
  3. Audit and Assurance
  4. Personal Tax 
  5. Business tax

To some extent we would like to teach you the end of the accounting process then build back from the beginning with the under-pinning knowledge needed to get you there, as this would give you a better understanding of where your earlier studies are leading.

However, we do need to build up knowledge before we get to these complex topics. 

That being said, I hope this diagram can give you some idea of how all of these units do interlock. Understanding this will hopefully drive you to ensure that you take the opportunities at the lower levels to truly understand this subject.

Understanding a topic will provide greater opportunity to remember and implement it. Exam technique is important but just learning to pass an exam is ultimately much harder when you consider the complexities and varieties of businesses out there!

I hope this helps you decide this is the right path for you and helps you plan for your future as an accountant.

Mark Hempinstall, Head of AAT e-learning, Training Link

You may also be interested in these articles:

THE IMPORTANCE OF SAFEGUARDING IN FE – AND THE CHALLENGES THAT SURROUND THIS
Featured Voices
Understanding the importance of safeguarding is a duty that all funded
SKILLS REVOLUTION SET TO CONTINUE WITH £3 BILLION BOOST TO BE UNVEILED AT BUDGET
Featured Voices
#SpendingReview - HUNDREDS of thousands of people are set to benefit f
Lack of opportunities and a sparse job market have led to a mental health crisis for young people – but all hope is not lost
Featured Voices
Employed or not, the Coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on every s
It is from FE that we might generate new voices, alternate narratives and lived experiences that shape contemporary society
Featured Voices
Red plagues, dust storms and death to utopia Miranda:I pitied thee,Too
How Rochdale Council became a Top 100 Apprenticeship employer through their work in schools
Featured Voices
When the #apprenticeship levy was introduced, @RochdaleCouncil provide
How a multi academy trust supports workforce development using more than £100k in apprenticeship levy transfer funding
Featured Voices
@PlymouthCAST are a multi academy trust who secured more than £100k i
How the Wicomico County Public School District Kept Community Service Alive During COVID
Featured Voices
Community service has been a cornerstone in education for years. It’
The vocational route to Vice Principal
Featured Voices
Kate da Costa grew up in Cambridgeshire and attended Swavesey Village
Education Policy – What will we be talking about in 2022?
Featured Voices
As we move into the second year of our work at the Foundation for Educ
Building an Education Curriculum for a NetZero Future – Ensuring future generations learn about Climate Change
Featured Voices
As we move into the second year of our work at the Foundation for Educ
Hospitality Apprenticeships Week: 'You cannot fail to be impressed by WestKing’s prestige’
Featured Voices
To mark #HospitalityApprenticeshipsWeek (18-22 October), Westminster K
Prioritising people within the construction industry must be a priority, if we’re to start mending the skills shortage
Featured Voices
Richard Mussell, Managing Director of @RundPartnership, specialist con

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 days ago

The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits: Working from home is a necessity rather than a luxury… https://t.co/NEJrovahxg
View Original Tweet

Shawn Mack
Shawn Mack has published a new article: The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits 2 days ago
Rund Partnership Limited
Rund Partnership Limited has published a new article: Prioritising people within the construction industry must be a priority, if we’re to start mending the skills shortage 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6208)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page