Matt’s the man for the job at Middlesbrough College Group

Matt Telling, group director of business engagement and partnerships for Middlesbrough College Group

Middlesbrough College Group (@mbrocollege) has appointed Matt Telling as group director of business engagement and partnerships.

The role will see Matt develop the employer engagement and partnerships strategy for the Group, which comprises a core further education college, the technical skills training provider TTE and the apprenticeship training specialist Northern Skills Group.

Having worked in recruitment for more than 20 years, Matt brings his extensive cross-sector experience from previous roles in operational management and business development with both regional SMEs and leading multi-nationals.

He said: “Although relatively new to the education sector, I’m very much up for the challenge. I’ve forged close relationships with some of this region’s biggest employers, and I know their strengths and opportunities.

“Through my commercial experience, local knowledge, and network of contacts across a range of sectors, I’m well positioned to support not only the businesses looking to build or improve their workforces but also the learners that want to build high quality careers in the industries driving Tees Valley’s success.”

Matt joins a passionate team who already work with employers across the region, to help shape the curriculum and ensure courses are tailored for the needs of businesses, ultimately improving employment outcomes and meeting commercial aims.

He added: “We already engage with more than 2,000 employers across the group which includes Northern Skills Group and TTE, and a significant part of my role will be to develop these relationships even further.

“Middlesbrough College Group has a strong reputation, and its facilities are second to none. The College recently announced £20m of investment into its campus – including a new Digital Centre, Construction Centre and expansion of its already impressive STEM Centre.

“That’s in addition to its role as the Tees Valley delivery partner in the North East Institute of Technology (IoT) – one of only a handful of such institutes in the country that bring together further education providers, universities and employers.

“Through the IoT, its T Levels offering and more, Middlesbrough College Group is providing the skills underpinning the region’s success, and I feel privileged to be part of it.”

