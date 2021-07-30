Apprenticeship funding rules: Summary of changes

Apprenticeship funding rules August 2021 to July 2022
The 2021 to 2022 funding rules apply to apprenticeships starting between 1 August 2021 and 31 July 2022.
View the funding rules in PDF format for:
- Apprenticeship funding rules for employers (PDF, 1.49MB, 101 pages)
- Apprenticeship funding rules for employer-providers (PDF, 1.66MB, 117 pages)
- Apprenticeship funding rules for main providers V5 (PDF, 1.69MB, 122 pages)
Summary of changes
Introduction
- This document sets out amendments to the following documents:
- Apprenticeship funding rules and guidance for employers August 2020 to July 2021 version 5
- Apprenticeship funding rules for employer-providers August 2020 to July 2021 version 5
- Apprenticeship funding rules for training providers August 2020 to July 2021 version 5
- The funding rules form part of the terms and conditions for the use of funds in an employer’s apprenticeship service account or for government-employer co-investment. You must read them in conjunction with your funding agreement with the Secretary of State for Education (acting through the Education and Skills Funding Agency (the ESFA), an executive agency of the Department for Education).
- These rules will apply to all apprenticeship programmes starting on or after 1 August
- We have identified the rules in the 2021 to 2022 funding rules clarification version that have changed from the 2020 to 2021 funding rules in the table below. The employer, employer-provider and provider paragraph numbers are denoted with the prefix E, EP or P
- This document is intended as a summary and does not replace the funding rules You should refer to the main funding rules document for the definitive rules.
Summary Note:
On 2 July 2021, we published a clarification version of the 2021 to 2022 funding rules. Along with that version of the rules we also published a summary of changes, to make it easy to identify the differences between the 2020 to 2021 and the 2021 to 2022 rules.
We published a clarification version to provide the sector with an opportunity to feedback on any areas of the 2021 to 2022 rules that we could make even clearer before the final version was issued. We have now published version 1 of the 2021 to 2022 rules and this summary of changes includes the additional amends that have been made following the clarification exercise.
Learning Support funding
We received significant feedback about the changes we had proposed to the Learning Support section of the rules and accepted that there were further changes we needed to make for Version 1. We have therefore undertaken a thorough review of this section and have worked closely with provider representatives and other stakeholders. We advise that you read this whole section, as we have restructured this section and have made it clearer about what learning support can be used for and the evidence that is required to support your claims.
Apprenticeship Funding: Eligible Costs Review:
We undertook a consultation earlier this year on the eligible and ineligible costs of training and on-programme assessment. We would like to thank the sector for responding so positively to the consultation which received 78 responses. We are considering our response to the consultation and any potential changes to eligible and ineligible costs as part of the Government’s planned spending review in 2021. We will provide a further update towards the end of the year.
Terminology:
New rule:
- We use this term to describe new rules that are developed in line with new policy, changes to existing policy, or changes to operational processes. The term describes new actions we expect a relevant individual or organisation to undertake in order to be compliant.
Clarification:
- We use this term to describe the rewording of existing rules for ease of understanding or for the inclusion of a rule that explicitly states, reinforces or emphasises the implicit actions that should already be taken in order to be compliant with the entirety of the funding rules.
Restructure:
- We use this term to describe areas where we have moved rules for ease of
New content:
- We are introducing new tools to help articulate the We will use this term to confirm when we have added something new.
Summary of Changes.
Section
Change
Paragraph number
Introduction and purpose of the document
Clarification: To remove reference to the Functional Skills Qualifications temporary flexibilities which have now ended.
P13 EP13
E8
Clarification: To reflect that the rules on changing to a new version of a standard will apply irrespective of the apprentice’s start date and will include existing learners who started their apprenticeship programme in previous funding years.
|
New for version 1 P13
EP13 E8
What is an
|
Clarification: To be clear who is ultimately
P22
|
apprenticeship?
|
responsible for on- and off-the-job training.
EP21
|
E15
Clarification: Improved clarity around the role of
P23
|
initial assessment in verifying the eligibility of the
|
|
individual and suitability of the programme for funding.
|
E16
Apprenticeship
Clarification: Section reformatted.
|
P27
|
agreement
EP26
|
(between the employer and the apprentice)
|
E20
Clarification: Clarity on the ILR field name and it’s link to the apprenticeship agreement.
|
P27.2
EP26.2
E20.2
|
Alternative
Clarification: To be clear on the provider’s
|
P28
English
|
responsibility in relation to the apprenticeship
|
|
apprenticeship
|
agreement.
E21
|
Text relating to the previous redundancy policy has
|
|
been removed
|
|
|
Apprentice
|
Clarification: Added clarity on the provider’s role.
|
P30
|
Wages
|
EP29
|
E23
|
Minimum duration and employment hours
|
Clarification: Subtitle changed to clarify that there is no ‘exception’ to the minimum duration, rather there are circumstances where multiple periods of learning can be added together to comply with the requirement.
|
P39 EP38 E32
|
New rule: Sub-rule added to support standards versioning.
|
P39.2
EP38.2 E32.2
|
Off-the-job
|
Clarification: To be clear that off-the-job training
|
P41.1
|
training
|
should only be delivered in the practical period.
|
EP40.1
|
E34.1
|
Clarification: To include references to alternative
|
P44.2
|
delivery methodologies.
|
EP43.2
|
E37.2
|
Clarification: To be clear that apprentices must be
|
P44.3
|
engaged in active learning or on a break in learning
|
EP43.3
|
(if inactive for 4 weeks or more).
|
E37.3
|
Clarification: To be clear that off-the-job training
|
P45.4
|
should only be delivered in the practical period.
|
EP44.4
|
E38.4
|
Clarification: To be clear that the delivery of off-
|
P52.1/52.2
|
the-job training within the practical period requires
|
EP51.1 / 51.2
|
a first day and a last day of learning.
|
E45.1 and E45.2
|
Clarification: Added clarity around breaks in
|
P54
|
learning and the impact on off-the-job training.
|
EP53
|
E47
|
New rule: Where a signed summary statement is
|
New for version 1
|
required, this should be completed and signed by
|
P57.2
|
the relevant parties, and made available as part of the evidence pack, within 12 weeks of the apprentice completing their apprenticeship.
|
EP56.2 E50.2
|
Recognition of
|
Clarification: To clarify that the individual’s prior
|
P59
|
prior learning
|
learning and experience must be assessed through
|
EP59
|
and experience
|
a robust Initial Assessment before starting the apprenticeship.
|
E-
|
Clarification: To specify which knowledge, skills
|
P59
|
and behaviours must be included in the Initial
|
EP59
|
Assessment.
|
E-
|
Clarification: To reflect that prior work experience,
|
P60
|
particularly where the apprentice is an existing
|
EP60
|
employee, or is beginning their apprenticeship after
completing another programme with a relevant
|
E54.1
|
work placement, must be reflected in the appraisal
|
of knowledge, skills and behaviours.
|
Clarification: To clarify where the content, duration
|
P61
|
and price must be reduced where the individual has
|
EP61
|
prior learning necessary to achieve occupational
competence.
|
E-
|
Who can be
|
Clarification: To be clear that we are referencing
|
P68.3
|
funded?
|
eligible training costs.
|
EP68.3
|
E59.3
|
Individuals who are not eligible for funding
|
Clarification: The Ministry of Justice provides that prisoners, both in custody and released on temporary license, cannot sign a contract of employment. Therefore, the rules have been updated to clarify that prisoners are not eligible apprentices.
|
P81 EP81 E70
|
Apprentices who need access to learning support
|
Following consultation with provider representatives and other stakeholders, we have substantially amended this section.
|
New for version 1 P82 to P91
EP82 to EP91 E71 to E72
|
Eligible costs
|
Clarification: To be clear that EPA costs must not
|
P104.1
|
be included in the TNP1 price on the ILR.
|
EP97.1
|
E84.1
|
Incentive
|
Text relating to incentive payments for
|
P-
|
payments for
|
hiring a new apprentice from 1 August 2020
|
EP-
|
hiring a new
apprentice from
|
to 31 May 2021 has been removed as
these no longer apply.
|
E-
|
1 April 2020 to
30 September
2021
|
New rule: To reflect that where you apply for an incentive payment in the same month as being eligible to be paid an instalment, you must apply by
the 15th day of the month. Where you claim after
|
P- EP126 E112
|
this date, payment of your instalment will be
|
delayed by a month to allow for necessary payment
|
checks.
|
Clarification: To confirm that it is the employer’s
|
New for version 1
|
responsibility to claim the incentive payment on the
|
P-
|
apprenticeship service for each eligible apprentice.
|
EP120
|
E106
|
Clarification: To reflect that where you apply for
|
New for version 1
|
an incentive payment in the same month as being
|
P-
|
eligible to be paid an instalment, payment of your instalment may be delayed by a month to allow for necessary payment checks.
|
EP126 E112
|
Support for
|
Restructure and clarification: To reflect that
|
P133.1 and
|
English and
|
these rules apply to all apprentices.
|
P133.2
|
maths training
|
EP140.1 and
|
140.2
|
E129.1 and
|
E129.2
|
Restructure, and clarification on self-
|
P147.1
|
assessment.
|
EP154.1
|
E144
|
New rule: The box highlights that the suspension
|
P-
|
of the rule requiring level 2 apprentices to study
|
EP-
|
towards, and attempt, the functional skills
assessments at level 2 has been extended to
|
E-
|
include level 2 apprentices with a planned end date
|
on or before 31 December 2021.
|
Clarification: The box highlights that the rule
|
New for version 1
|
requiring level 2 apprentices to study towards, and
|
P-
|
attempt, the functional skills assessment at level 2 is temporarily suspended. Apprentices who are due
to take their EPA on or before 31 December 2021
|
EP-
E-
|
must be passed through gateway to sit their EPA
|
without the need to attempt the level 2 functional
|
skills English and maths assessment. Providers
|
must retain evidence if an apprentice did not take
|
the level 2 assessments due to coronavirus
|
(COVID-19). For apprentices on a standard, this
|
means they must be at gateway on or before 31
|
December 2021. For apprentices on a framework,
|
they must have achieved all of the requirements of
|
the framework by 31 December 2021.
|
Clarification: To confirm the requirements for level
|
New for version 1
|
3 and above apprenticeships where a level 2
|
P140
|
qualification in English and maths is required, and the apprentice does not already hold the acceptable qualifications.
|
EP147 E136
|
End-Point Assessments
|
Clarification: To remove reference to the Functional Skills Qualifications temporary flexibilities which have now ended.
|
P-
EP-
E-
|
New rule: To reflect that dialogue with the end- point assessment organisation must commence at least 6 months before the planned end date of the apprenticeship.
|
P157 EP164 E154
|
New rule: To reflect that the employer must both
|
P159
|
select and negotiate the price with the EPAO at
|
EP166
|
least 6 months before the apprentice reaches the
gateway.
|
E156
|
Contracting and
|
Clarification: The reference to new non-levy starts
|
P167
|
subcontracting
|
being funded via a contract for services has been
|
EP-
|
removed.
|
E-
|
Clarification: Further clarification on what is meant
|
P169
|
by “the employer’s apprenticeship programme” and
|
EP175
|
additional examples of what would constitute a
“token amount” are provided.
|
E164
|
Clarification: Additional information relating to the
|
P171
|
Public Contracts Regulations 2015 is provided.
|
EP178
|
E-
|
New rule: To be clear that artificial distinctions or
|
P172
|
convoluted delivery arrangements must not be
|
EP179
|
used to avoid the application of the subcontracting
rules.
|
E-
|
New rule: To be clear subcontracting must not be
|
P173
|
used to meet short-term funding objectives.
|
EP180
|
E166
|
New rule: To be clear on the rationale for
|
P-
|
subcontracting
|
EP181
|
(NB Existing rule for main providers, now expanded
|
E-
|
to include employer-providers).
|
Clarification: That a main provider can use delivery subcontractors to complement their own delivery and these delivery subcontractors can deliver full or part-apprenticeship training.
|
P-
EP- E171
|
(NB Existing rule but only previously included in the main provider / employer-provider rules).
|
Clarification: That a main provider must maintain the relationship with the employer at all times. The main provider must not allow a delivery subcontractor to lead that relationship.
|
P-
EP- E175
|
(NB Existing rule but only previously included in the main provider / employer-provider rules).
|
New rules: To describe the additional information that must be published alongside the
|
P175-P178 EP-
|
subcontracting rationale.
|
E-
|
New rule: That the ESFA will reserve the right to require an explanation where the funding retained as a management fee for a subcontract exceeds 20% of the overall contract but offers little value.
|
P177 EP182 E-
|
New rule: That delivery subcontractors must not be used without the appropriate knowledge, skills, and experience of contracting with, and managing, delivery subcontractors.
(NB Existing rule for main providers, now expanded to include employer-providers).
|
P- EP185 E-
|
New rule: To be clear that learners supported through subcontracting should fully understand the roles and responsibilities of the various parties.
|
P187 EP190
E-
|
New rule: To be clear who is responsible for the actions of subcontractors including who is responsible for making alternative delivery arrangements, protecting the audit trail, and / or repaying ESFA when a subcontractor fails to deliver.
|
P190 EP191 E178-E180
|
New rule: To be clear who is responsible for ensuring safeguarding is rigorously enforced in subcontracting arrangements.
|
P192
EP193 E-
|
New rule: To be clear that it is not acceptable for any staff member with a direct or indirect financial interest in a subcontractor to undertake any management control activities of that subcontractor.
|
P193 EP194 E-
|
New rule: To outline responsibilities in relation to the Prevent duty.
|
P196 EP197
E-
|
New rule: That an employer-provider must not enter into any agreement for brokerage.
(NB Existing rule for main providers, now expanded to include employer-providers).
|
P- EP199 E-
|
Clarification: To be clear that the written contract with a subcontractor must be in place before any delivery takes place.
|
P199 EP200
E-
|
New rules and clarifications: The section has been updated to be clear on what, as a minimum, must be included within the contract with the delivery subcontractor.
|
P200-P210 EP201-EP211 E-
|
New section: To outline the subcontracting threshold and exemption cases process.
|
New for version 1 P211 to P212 EP211 to EP215
E-
|
New section: To summarise all of the rules relating to subcontracting reporting and external audit requirements.
|
P213-P217 EP216-EP220
E-
|
New rule: To change the relevant dates from a financial year to an academic year, to align with the subcontractor declarations.
|
P220 EP221
E-
|
When payments are made
|
Clarification: To reflect changes made in the co- investment section.
|
P232 EP-
E-
|
Employer co- investment
|
Clarification: To reflect that we may withhold the final completion payment until all the necessary employer co-investment has been collected.
|
P247 EP-
E-194
|
Clarification: To reflect that you must have collected and recorded (on the ILR) at least the amount of co-investment required for the whole programme up to the month before the completion payment is due, not counting any co-investment which might be required for the completion element itself.
|
P247.3 EP-
E-
|
Clarification: To reflect that throughout the financial year you should regularly have collected matching co-investment from employers.
|
P249 EP-
E-
|
Clarification: To reflect that throughout the financial year you should regularly have collected matching co-investment from employers and that for any change of circumstances, the co-investment is reconciled and any overpayment addressed.
|
New for version 1 P246
EP-
E-
|
Clarification: Employers may agree a schedule of co-investment payments with the main provider, which does not match payments made by us each month.
|
P-
EP- E193
|
Subsidy control
|
New Rules: Section updated to reflect new Subsidy Control rules.
|
P269 to P272
EP271 to EP274 E230 to E233
|
Apprenticeships funded by transfer of levy funds
|
Clarification: updates to reflect the upcoming launch of the online matching service.
|
P-
EP282, EP286
and EP298
E241, E245 and E258
|
Clarification: updated to reflect the rules within the Employer Funding Rules around what happens a transfer payment fails.
|
P-
EP300 E-
|
Clarification: updated to reflect the rules within the Employer Funding Rules around monitoring process.
|
P- EP301
E-
|
Change of circumstance
|
New rule: To reflect where there is a change to the apprentice’s programme (including changing to a new version of a standard).
|
P287.1 EP307.1
E265.1
|
Breaks in learning
|
The flowchart has been updated and moved to a new position in the document to follow the text on breaks in learning.
|
P-
EP-
E-
|
Redundancy
|
- Text related to the previous redundancy policy has been deleted.
|
P-
EP-
E-
|
- The flowchart has been updated.
|
P-
EP-
E-
|
Maternity, adoption and shared parental leave
|
Clarification: To reflect that a break in learning must be used where the individual has agreed, with their employer and provider, to take a break of 4 weeks or more from their apprenticeship (with or without a break from work) but plans to return to the programme in the future.
|
P310.1 EP329.1 E284.1
|
Changing to a new version of a standard
|
New rules: For when an existing apprentice wishes to move to a different version of the same standard.
|
P314 to 327 EP333 to EP346
E288 to E298
|
Clarification: To reflect that the availability of an end-point assessment organisation must be considered before enabling an apprentice to move versions.
|
New for version 1
P315 and P320
to P322
|
EP334 and EP339 to EP341
E289 and E294
|
Evidence Pack (Programme Eligibility)
|
New rules: To reflect the evidence requirements for initial assessment.
|
P360.1 EP368.1
E-
|
Evidence Pack (Recognition of prior learning)
|
Clarification: To reflect evidence requirements for recognition of prior learning.
|
P366 EP374
E-
|
Clarification: We have made revisions to aid further clarity.
|
New for version 1 P366.4
EP374.4 E-
|
Evidence Pack
(Commitment Statement)
|
Clarification: to reflect the evidence requirements for progress reviews.
|
P367.3 EP375.3 E-
|
Evidence Pack (apprentices accessing learning support)
|
Following consultation with provider representatives and other stakeholders, we have substantially amended this section.
|
New for Version 1 P370
EP378 E-
|
Evidence Pack (Support for English and maths)
|
Clarification: To remove reference to the Functional Skills Qualifications temporary flexibilities which have now ended.
|
P-
EP-
E-
|
Evidence Pack (Paying for an apprenticeship)
|
New: Requirement to hold information on who the sending employer is for transfer funded apprenticeships.
|
P376
EP382.5 E-
|
Annex A: Eligibility criteria (who we fund)
|
Update: Changes to ordinary residence criteria for UK nationals.
|
P389
EP395 E323
|
Update: Changes to ordinary residence criteria for citizens with the Right of Abode.
|
P390 EP396
E324
|
New Rule: A new residency category has been added for UK nationals who have been living in the EEA.
|
P391
EP397 E325
|
New Rule: A new residency category has been added for EEA nationals in the UK (this replaces
|
P392 to P393
EP398 to EP399
|
the EEA citizens section).
|
E326 to E327
|
New Rule: A new residency category has been added for Non UK nationals (this replaces the Non EEA citizens section).
|
P394
EP400 E328
|
New Rule: A new residency category has been added for family members of UK and EEA nationals (this replaces the family members of EEA nationals section)
|
P395 to P396 EP402 to EP403 E329 to E30
|
New Rule: A new residency category which is exempt from the three year residency rule has been added.
|
P398.7 EP404.7
E332.7
|
New Rule: New rules have been added to explain which family members of nationals with Calais Leave to remain under section 67 can be eligible for funding.
|
P399 to P400 EP405 to EP406 E333 to E334
|
Update: Updates to the Child of a Turkish Worker section to reflect end date of agreement.
|
P404 EP410
E338
|
Update: Updates to the list of British Overseas Territories and EEA Countries we use for establishing eligibility.
|
P413 to P416 EP420 to EP423
E348 to E351
|
Glossary
|
New content: New terms have been added to the glossary.
|
New for version 1