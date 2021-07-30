The Latest Apprenticeship Funding Rules - July 2021

#Apprenticeship Reform: The Latest @ESFAgov Apprenticeship Funding Rules (2020 to 2021)
Information about funding for training and assessing apprentices in England.
The latest rules (2021 to 2022)
There are different funding rules for different apprenticeship start dates. You must follow the funding rules that apply to each apprentice.
The 2021 to 2022 funding rules apply to apprenticeships starting between 1 August 2021 and 31 July 2022.
View the funding rules in PDF format for:
- employers (PDF, 1.47MB, 98 pages)
- employer-providers (PDF, 1.61MB, 115 pages)
- main providers (PDF, 1.63MB, 118 pages)
Other documents
You can also view:
- summary of changes (PDF, 204KB, 11 pages)
The 2020 to 2021 rules
The 2020 to 2021 funding rules apply to apprenticeships starting between 1 August 2020 and 31 July 2021.
View the funding rules in PDF format for:
- employers (PDF, 1.71MB, 109 pages)
- employer-providers (PDF, 1.79MB, 121 pages)
- main providers (PDF, 1.77MB, 119 pages)
Other documents
You can also view:
- summary of changes (PDF, 290KB, 14 pages)
- apprenticeship performance-management rules for training providers (PDF, 493KB, 15 pages)
The 2019 to 2020 rules
The 2019 to 2020 funding rules apply to apprenticeships starting between 1 August 2019 and 31 July 2020.
View the funding rules in PDF format for:
- employers (PDF, 1MB, 77 pages)
- employer-providers (PDF, 1.37MB, 84 pages)
- main providers (PDF, 1.43MB, 92 pages)
Other documents
You can also view:
- summary of changes (PDF, 687KB, 3 pages)
- apprenticeship performance-management rules for training providers (PDF, 493KB, 15 pages)
The 2018 to 2019 rules
The 2018 to 2019 rules apply to apprenticeships starting on or after 1 August 2018.
You can view the apprenticeship funding rules for:
- employers (PDF, 836KB, 59 pages)
- employer-providers (PDF, 911KB, 69 pages)
- training providers (PDF, 976KB, 76 pages)
Other documents
You can also view:
- apprenticeship funding rules 2018 to 2019: summary of changes (PDF, 164KB, 4 pages)
- apprenticeship performance-management rules for training providers (PDF, 493KB, 15 pages)
The 2017 to 2018 rules
The 2017 to 2018 rules apply to apprenticeships that started between 1 August 2017 and 31 July 2018.
You can view the apprenticeship funding rules for:
- employers (PDF, 389KB, 50 pages)
- employer-providers (PDF, 862KB, 58 pages)
- training providers - includes performance-management rules (PDF, 489KB, 82 pages)
Other documents
You can also view:
- apprenticeship funding and performance-management rules May 2017 to July 2018 - summary of changes (PDF, 111KB, 8 pages)
- apprenticeship funding and performance-management rules - addendum 1 (PDF, 54.8KB, 5 pages)
The 2016 to 2017 rules
View the 2016 to 2017 funding rules for apprenticeships that started between 1 August 2016 and 31 July 2017.
Previous rules
View previous funding rules for apprenticeships that started before 1 August 2016.
Complete our survey to help us make the funding rules clearer.
