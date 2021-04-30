The course directory contains information on courses offered by learning providers who are contracted with the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).
Documents
ESFA course directory: March 2021
ZIP, 8.61MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
ESFA: course directory February 2021
ZIP, 7.79MB
ESFA: course directory January 2021
ZIP, 7.9MB
ESFA: course directory December 2020
ZIP, 7.38MB
ESFA: course directory November 2020
ZIP, 6.56MB
ESFA: course directory October 2020
ZIP, 5.63MB
ESFA: course directory September 2020
ZIP, 10MB
ESFA: course directory August 2020
ZIP, 10.6MB
ESFA: course directory April 2020
ZIP, 31.4MB
ESFA: course directory March 2020
ZIP, 31.4MB
ESFA: course directory February 2020
ZIP, 31.5MB
ESFA: course directory January 2020
ZIP, 31.5MB
ESFA: course directory December 2019
ZIP, 32.2MB
ESFA: course directory November 2019
ZIP, 32.6MB
ESFA: course directory October 2019
ZIP, 33.9MB
ESFA: course directory September 2019
ZIP, 33.9MB
ESFA: course directory August 2019
ZIP, 35.5MB
ESFA: course directory July 2019
ZIP, 34.8MB
ESFA: course directory June 2019
ZIP, 34.3MB
ESFA: course directory May 2019
ZIP, 34.5MB
ESFA: course directory April 2019
ZIP, 34.6MB
ESFA: course directory March 2019
ZIP, 34.5MB
ESFA: course directory January 2019
ZIP, 34.4MB
ESFA: course directory December 2018
ZIP, 34.8MB
ESFA: course directory November 2018
ZIP, 34.9MB
ESFA: course directory September 2018
ZIP, 37.3MB
ESFA: course directory August 2018
ZIP, 36.9MB
ESFA: course directory July 2018
ZIP, 36.3MB
ESFA: course directory June 2018
ZIP, 36.3MB
ESFA: course directory May 2018
ZIP, 34.7MB
ESFA: course directory March 2018
ZIP, 34.2MB
ESFA: course directory February 2018
ZIP, 34.4MB
ESFA: course directory January 2018
ZIP, 34.4MB
ESFA: course directory December 2017
ZIP, 34.9MB
ESFA: course directory November 2017
ZIP, 34.9MB
ESFA: course directory October 2017
ZIP, 35.8MB
ESFA: course directory September 2017
ZIP, 37.4MB
ESFA: course directory August 2017
ZIP, 37.5MB
ESFA: course directory July 2017
ZIP, 36.1MB
ESFA: course directory June 2017
ZIP, 35.6MB
ESFA: course directory April 2017
ZIP, 33MB
ESFA: course directory March 2017
ZIP, 32.5MB
SFA: course directory February 2017
ZIP, 32.8MB
SFA: course directory January 2017
ZIP, 33.5MB
SFA: course directory December 2016
ZIP, 33.5MB
SFA: course directory November 2016
ZIP, 33.1MB
SFA: course directory October 2016
ZIP, 32.8MB
SFA: course directory September 2016
ZIP, 32.6MB
SFA: course directory August 2016
ZIP, 33MB
SFA: course directory July 2016
ZIP, 30.7MB
SFA: course directory June 2016
ZIP, 30.3MB
SFA: course directory May 2016
ZIP, 30.3MB
SFA: course directory April 2016
ZIP, 30.7MB
SFA: course directory March 2016
ZIP, 29.3MB
SFA: course directory February 2016
ZIP, 27MB
SFA: course directory January 2016
ZIP, 27.3MB
SFA: course directory December 2015
ZIP, 27.6MB
SFA: course directory November 2015
ZIP, 27.8MB
SFA: course directory October 2015
ZIP, 27MB
SFA: course directory September 2015
ZIP, 23.2MB
SFA: course directory August 2015
ZIP, 22.3MB
SFA: course directory July 2015
ZIP, 22MB
SFA: course directory June 2015
ZIP, 20.3MB
SFA: course directory May 2015
ZIP, 20.1MB
SFA: course directory April 2015
ZIP, 22.4MB
SFA: course directory March 2015
ZIP, 24MB
SFA: course directory February 2015
ZIP, 24.7MB
SFA: course directory January 2015
ZIP, 26.1MB
SFA: course directory December 2014
ZIP, 39.5MB
SFA: course directory November 2014
ZIP, 34.6MB
SFA: course directory October 2014
ZIP, 39.9MB
Details
The course directory contains information from over 900 organisations including colleges, training providers and local education authorities. The file is updated monthly.
Courses featured include adult further education, adult community learning, apprenticeships, courses that are co-funded by the European Social Fund, and courses aimed at people aged 16 to 18.
You can find further information about the course directory, and the format and structure of the data on the provider portal.
Last updated 30 April 2021 + show all updates
We have published the ESFA course directory: March 2021.
We have published the ESFA: course directory February 2021.
We have published the ESFA course directory January 2021.
We have published the ESFA course directory for December 2020.
We have published the ESFA course directory for November 2020.
We have published the ESFA course directory for October 2020.
We have published the ESFA: course directory September 2020.
We have published the ESFA course directory for August 2020.
We have published the course directories for November and December 2019, and January, February, March and April 2020.
We have added the ESFA course directories for September and October 2019.
We have published the ESFA course directories for July and August 2019.
We have published the ESFA course directories for March, April, May and June 2019.
We have published the November, December and January ESFA course directories.
Added ESFA: course directory September 2018.
Added ESFA: course directory August 2018
June and July files added.
Added updated files.
ESFA course directories for December 2017 and January 2018 uploaded on 30 January 2018.
ESFA course directories for October and November uploaded on 27 November 2017.
Course directories for August and September uploaded on 10 October 2017.
March, April, June and July 2017 course directories uploaded on 1 August 2017.
SFA course directory February 2017 uploaded on 3 March 2017.
SFA course directory January 2017 uploaded on 9 February 2017.
SFA course directory December 2016 uploaded on 19 January 2017.
SFA course directory November 2016 uploaded on 5 December 2016.
SFA course directory October 2016 uploaded on 3 November 2016.
SFA course directory September 2016 uploaded on 3 October 2016.
SFA course directory August 2016 uploaded on 8 September 2016.
SFA course directory July 2016 uploaded on 22 July 2016.
SFA course directory June 2016 uploaded on 5 July 2016.
SFA: course directory May 2016 uploaded on 1 June 2016.
SFA course directory April 2016 uploaded on 12 May 2016.
SFA course directory March 2016 uploaded on 5 April 2016.
SFA course directory February 2016 uploaded on 17 February.
SFA course directory January 2016 uploaded on February 2 2016.
SFA course directory December 2015 uploaded on 05 January 2016.
SFA course directory November 2015 uploaded on 25 November.
SFA course directory October 2015 uploaded on 02 November 2015.
SFA course directory September 2015 uploaded on 02 October 2015.
SFA: course directory August 2015 uploaded on 7 September 2015.
SFA: course directory July 2015 uploaded on 14 August 2015.
SFA: course directory June 2015 uploaded on 07 June 2015.
SFA: courses directory May 2015 uploaded on 18 June 2015.
SFA course directory April 2015 uploaded on 19 May 2015.
SFA: course directories for January, February and March 2015 uploaded on 1 April 2015.
SFA: corse directory December 2014 uploaded on 6 February 2015.
SFA: course directory November 2014 uploaded 1 December 2014.
Course directory October 2014 uploaded 6 October 2014
First published.