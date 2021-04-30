Sets out the funding bands that will apply for existing apprenticeship frameworks and apprenticeship standards.

Apprenticeship standards: funding bands

Apprenticeship frameworks: funding bands

The list of apprenticeship standards shows the apprenticeship standards that have an approved assessment plan and are ready for employers and training organisations to use. This is an excerpt taken from a downloadable spreadsheet of all standards both published and in development on the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education website (the Institute).

The frameworks spreadsheet sets out the funding bands that applied for apprenticeship frameworks.

For further information on apprenticeship Standards please refer to the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education website.

Published 25 October 2016
