Consultation Outcome: Recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions

Feedback received
Recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions: call for evidence summary of responses
This call for evidence sought views on:
- how the UK recognises professional qualifications from other countries, to inform the UK’s future approach
- the experience of professionals moving and operating within the UK internal market, to support the UK government’s thinking in relation to the effective operation of the UK’s internal market
- how professions are regulated in the UK, both professions that are regulated by law and those that are voluntarily regulated
Responses to the call for evidence revealed a complex regulatory landscape, with a wide range of professions regulated in different ways. Respondents provided insights in relation to:
- entry requirements
- current legislation
- international cooperation between regulatory bodies
- transparency of information about entry routes into professions
We received 417 responses from:
- regulatory bodies (82)
- individuals and organisations (335)
We're seeking insight on the UK’s approach to the recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions.
This consultation ran from to
This call for evidence seeks insights on the UK’s approach to the recognition of professional qualifications and the regulation of professions.
We want to hear from the broad range of individuals, businesses and organisations that interact with all aspects of regulated professions. We would like to hear from you in particular if you are:
- a student studying for a professional qualification at a university, in further education or on an apprenticeship
- someone who uses the services of regulated professionals
- a UK or international regulated professional
- a business which employs regulated professionals
- an education provider who supports individuals in acquiring qualifications needed to enter regulated professions
- an individual with a particular interest
Please would regulators provide their feedback using the questions in Annex C: Questionnaire for regulators.
The recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions: call for evidence
Published 25 August 2020
A statement of the government’s proposals for the recognition of professional qualifications from other countries and the regulation of professions across the UK.
Recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions: policy statement (accessible webpage)
Recognition of professional qualifications and regulation of professions: policy statement
This policy statement outlines the government’s proposals to:
- create a framework for recognising professional qualifications from all countries that suits the UK. This will meet the needs of a priority set of professions where there is demand for skills from overseas while respecting regulators’ autonomy to uphold standards
- support UK professionals to access markets overseas and provide their services in other countries
- make the regulated framework more navigable for professionals, where they are appropriate qualified and whether they want to practise in the UK or overseas