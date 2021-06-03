See a list of forthcoming hearings and meetings and find out what you'll need to do to attend as an observer.

Print this page

The Teaching Regulation Agency ( TRA ) will hold only virtual (online) professional conduct panel hearings until further notice as a result of the restrictions that remain in place following the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Observe a virtual (online) professional conduct panel hearing

Check the list of forthcoming hearings. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at least 3 working days in advance of the hearing to register your attendance.

You will not be allowed to access the virtual hearing if you have not registered.

You can access the virtual hearing by attendance at our office in Coventry or by joining the hearing remotely. We will send you the terms and conditions of attendance after you have registered your interest in attending. You must agree to these before your place is confirmed.

We will send you confirmation of your place in advance of the hearing.

We will provide you with further guidance on how to access the virtual hearing once your place has been confirmed.

It is strictly prohibited for anyone attending a hearing to audio or video record, screenshot, photograph, copy or share any part of the hearing proceedings.

List of forthcoming professional conduct panel hearings

Details on panel hearings and meetings will be published on this webpage at least 10 working days in advance.

Hearing: Mr Christopher Harper

Date and time: 5 to 6 May and 1 June 2021, 9:30am

Location teacher worked: Swindon, South West England

This professional conduct panel hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Christopher Harper formerly employed in South West England.

Hearing: Mr Nicholas Martin Walker

Date and time: 24 to 25 May 2021, 9:30am

Location teacher worked: Leicestershire, East Midlands

This professional conduct panel hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Nicholas Martin Walker formerly employed in Leicestershire, East Midlands.

Hearing: Mrs Hannah Rhodes

Date and time: 24 to 28 May 2021, 9:30am

Location teacher worked: Southampton, south of England

This professional conduct panel hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mrs Hannah Rhodes formerly employed in Southampton, south of England.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc Resources KSBsKnowledgeK1: Tools and techniques used to systematically search, s Resources KSBsKnowledgeK1: The role research plays in the business process, such

Meeting: Mrs Vanessa Summers

Date and time: 25 May 2021, 9:30 am

Location teacher worked: Stoke on Trent, West Midlands

This professional conduct panel meeting will take place in private and the announced decision will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mrs Vanessa Summers formerly employed in Stoke on Trent, West Midlands.

Hearing: Mr Michael John Shepherd

Date and time: 1 June 2021, 9:30am

Location teacher worked: Bradford, Yorkshire and the humber

This professional conduct panel hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Michael John Shepherd formerly employed in Bradford, Yorkshire and the humber.

Hearing: Sean Daniel Pardy

Date and time: 2 to 3 June 2021, 9:30 am

Location teacher worked: Telford, West Midlands

This professional conduct panel hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Sean Daniel Pardy formerly employed in Telford, West Midlands.

Hearing: Mr Alexander Peredruk

Date and time: 3 to 4 June 2021, 9:30am

Location teacher worked: Rochdale, north west of England

This professional conduct panel hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Alexander Peredruk formerly employed in Rochdale, north west of England.

Meeting: Mr Alexander Martin (also known as Mr Daniel Chapman)

Date and time: 4 June 2021, 9:30am

Location teacher worked: Essex, east of England

This professional conduct panel meeting will take place in private and the announced decision will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Alexander Martin (also known as Mr Daniel Chapman) formerly employed in east of England.

Set aside hearing: Peter Kilty

Date and time: 4 June 2021, 8:30 am

This set aside hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider an application to set aside the prohibition order for Peter Kilty, of Leicester, east midlands.

Meeting: Miss Shivarna Mitra

Date and time: 7 June 2021, 9:30 am

Location teacher worked: Bradford, Yorkshire and The Humber

This professional conduct panel meeting will take place in private and the announced decision will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Miss Shivarna Mitra formerly employed in Bradford, Yorkshire and The Humber.

Hearing: Mr Matthew Hallam

Date and time: 7 to 8 June 2021, 9:30am

Location teacher worked: Maltby, Yorkshire and the Humber

This professional conduct panel hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Matthew Hallam formerly employed in Maltby, Yorkshire and the Humber.

Hearing: Mrs Lisa Howes

Date and time: 7 to 9 June 2021, 9:30am

Location teacher worked: Halstead, east of England

This professional conduct panel hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mrs Lisa Howes formerly employed in Halstead, east of England.

Meeting: Mr Robert Anderson

Date and time: 8 June 2021, 9:30am

Location teacher worked: Cumbria, north west of England

This professional conduct panel meeting will take place in private and the announced decision will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Robert Anderson formerly employed in Cumbria, north west of England

Hearing: Mr Wayne Howe

Date and time: 9 to 11 June 2021, 9:30am

Location teacher worked: Canterbury, South east England

This professional conduct panel hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Wayne Howe formerly employed in South east England.

Hearing: Mr Muhammad Hussain

Date and time: 14 to 15 June 2021, 9:30am

Location teacher worked: Huddersfield, Yorkshire and the Humber.

This professional conduct panel hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Muhammad Hussain formerly employed in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Hearing: Mr Clement Earle

Date and time: 14 to 15 June 2021, 9:30am

Location teacher worked: Boston, east midlands of England.

This professional conduct panel hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Clement Earle formerly employed in east midlands of England.

Hearing: Mr Josh Reed

Date and time: 14 to 16 June 2021, 9:30am

Location teacher worked: Lincolnshire, East Midlands

This professional conduct panel hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Josh Reed formerly employed in Lincolnshire, East Midlands.

Hearing: Mrs Joanne Phillips

Date and time: 14 to 17 June 2021, 9.30am

Location teacher worked: Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber

This professional conduct panel hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mrs Joanne Phillips formerly employed in Bradford, Yorkshire and the Humber.

Hearing: Mr Andrew Doyle

Date and time: 17 to 18 June 2021, 9.30am

Location teacher worked: Manchester, north west of England

This professional conduct panel hearing will be available for the public to observe virtually.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Andrew Doyle formerly employed in Manchester, north west of England.

For further information on attending a hearing or meeting, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

3 June 2021 Added FN for 17 to 18 June 1 June 2021 removed formal notice 3 to 4 June 2021 28 May 2021 Notice added for 14-15 June 27 May 2021 Formal notice added for 14 to15 June 26 May 2021 Formal Notice added for 14 to 17 June 2021 25 May 2021 Formal notice added for 4 June 2021 25 May 2021 FN added for 14-16 June 2021 24 May 2021 Added Formal Notice for hearing on 9 to 11 June 2021 and 8 June 2021. Formal notice removed for 18-20 May 2021, 17-21 May 2021, 21 May 2021. 20 May 2021 Formal Notice Added 19 May 2021 Formal notice added for 2 to 3 June 2021 18 May 2021 Added formal notice 1 June 2021, 3 to 4 June 2021, and 7 to 8 June 2021. Removed notice for 4 to 7 and 14 May 2021 17 May 2021 Formal noticed added for 1 June 2021 Formal notice removed for 10-13 May 2021, 11 and 14 May 2021, 17 May 2021, and 17-18 May 2021 17 May 2021 Removed FN 10 to 11 May 2021 and 12 to 14 May 2021 13 May 2021 Formal notice added for 7 June 2021. Formal notice added for 24-28 May and 1-2 June 2021. 11 May 2021 Formal notice added for 25 May 2021 Formal notice removed for 29 - 30 April and 10 May 2021 11 May 2021 Formal notice added for 17 May 2021 7 May 2021 new dates added for hearing 4-7 May 2021, and 5 and 6 May 2021. Formal notice added for 21 May 2021 Formal notice removed for 4-6 May 2021 and 6 may 2021 6 May 2021 Formal notice added for 24 to 28 May 2021 4 May 2021 Added Formal Notice 17 to 21 May 2021 4 May 2021 Formal notice added for 4-7 May 2021 4 May 2021 Formal notice removed for 27-28 April 2021 ; 28- 30 April 2021; 29-30 Apr 2021; 4-10 May 2021 (postponed) Formal notice added for 10-13 May 2021, 17-18 May 2021 and 18-21 May 2021. 27 April 2021 Formal Notice added for 10 to 11 and 14 May 2021 Formal Notice removed for 26 to 27 April 2021 26 April 2021 Fn added for 12-14 May 2021 23 April 2021 Formal notice removed for 19 April 2021 (x2), 20 April 2021; 22 April 2021; 20-23 April 2021; and 23 April 2021 23 April 2021 FN added for 4 May 2021 22 April 2021 Removed notice for 27-30 April 2021 Formal notice amended for 23 April 2021 21 April 2021 Added FN notice 29 to 30 April 2021 and 10 and 11 May 2021 removed FN 20 April 2021 21 April 2021 Formal notice added for 6 May 2021 and 5-6 May 2021 19 April 2021 FN added for 4 May 19 April 2021 Amended hearing dates for 26-27 April 2021. 15 April 2021 6 FN's Have been added 9 April 2021 Added notice for 20 April 2021 9 April 2021 Added FN for PCPM 20 April 2021 and added virtual wording to PCPM's 8 April 2021 Formal Notices Added x3 Formal Notice Removed x1 30 March 2021 FN added for 8 to 9 April 2021 26 March 2021 Removed FN for HW 26 March 2021 Added FN 6 to 7 April 2021 25 March 2021 Formal Notices Removed 25 March 2021 Formal Notice added for 29 March 2021 25 March 2021 Updated details about attending a hearing. 23 March 2021 Removed notice for 3-4 March, added notice for 29-31 March 2021 19 March 2021 Removed 8 March 2021 Added 22 March 2021 and 22 to 24 March 2021 15 March 2021 Formal notice removed for 15 Feb - 1 March 2021; 1-5 March 2021 Formal notice added for 13-25 March, 22 March 2021 and 23-26 March 2021, 11 March 2021 Removed formal notice 10-12 March 2021 Formal notice added for 15, 16, and 18 March 2021 10 March 2021 Formal notice removed for 8-11 February 2021 10 March 2021 Added Formal Notices for 15 to 17 March 2021, 18 to 19 March 2021 and 18 to 19 and 22 to 23 March 2021 Removed Formal Notice 11 and 12 March 2021 9 March 2021 Formal notice removed for 18, 19, 25 January and 18 February (x2). 8 March 2021 Added FN for 11 March 2021 Notice removed for 22-24 February 2021; and 1-3 March 2021 3 March 2021 Added FN for 10 to 12 March 1 March 2021 Removed Formal Notices for 16 Feb 2021 x2; 19 Feb 2021; and set asides for 23 Feb and 25 Feb 26 February 2021 Added formal notices 8 March 2021 and 11 to 12 March 2021 24 February 2021 Removal of Formal Notice 15 February 2021 Formal notice added for 25 Feb - 1 March 2021 22 February 2021 Formal notice removed for 8 and 9 February ; and 8-10 February 2021 . Added FN's for 1-3 March x2 and 1 to 5 March 2021 16 February 2021 Added FN 24 to 25 February 2021, removed 1-2 Feb, added FN's for 23 Feb,25 Feb 11 February 2021 removed notice for 29 Jan 10 February 2021 Added Formal Notices: 16; 16 to 17; 18; 19; 22-24 February 2021. 9 February 2021 Formal notice added for 18 February 2021 9 February 2021 Removed FN 29 January 2021 and amended FN 15 February 2021 5 February 2021 Added FN for 12 February 2021, 15 February 2021 FN removed - 29 January 2021 - 4 February 2021 4 February 2021 Formal notice removed for 5 January 2021 3 February 2021 Removed notice for 8 January; 18 January to 21 January 2021 and 26 January 2021 Added notice for 15 February 2021 29 January 2021 added 3 x FN's for 8-9, 8-10 and 8-11 Feb 2021 28 January 2021 Formal notice removed for 20 January 2021 26 January 2021 Removed 4 January 2021 25 January 2021 Added details about attending a hearing during the national lockdown restrictions. 22 January 2021 Formal notice added for 27 January 2021, 29 January x2, 1-2 February 2021 Formal notice removed for 13 January 2021 and 25-27 January 2020 20 January 2021 Formal notice added for 29 January 2021 - 4 February 2021 19 January 2021 Formal notice removed for 8 January 2021 19 January 2021 Formal notice added for 26 January 2021 Formal notice removed for 7 January 2021 and 11 January 2021 15 January 2021 Added Formal Notice 25 January and 25 to 27 January 2021. Formal notices removed for 7 January and 11 January. 14 January 2021 Notice added for 20 January 2021 12 January 2021 Notice removed for 4-6 January (postponed) 12 January 2021 Added 4 Formal Notices - 18 to 21 January 2021, 2 for 18 January 2021 and 1 for 19 January 2021 Removed 14 to 15 December 2020; 7 January 2021 11 January 2021 FN removed for 13-15 January 2021 (postponed) 4 January 2021 Formal Notice added for 13-15 Jan 2021 4 January 2021 Added FN 7 January 2021 and 15 January 2021 29 December 2020 Removed two Notices for 10th December 22 December 2020 Add FN - 7 January 2021 18 December 2020 Removed FN 14 December 2020 Added FN 6 to 8 January 2021, 7 January 2021 and 11 January 2021 x 2 Added FN for 4,5,8 January 2021 11 December 2020 Removed formal notice for 18 November to 20 November 2020 9 December 2020 Removed formal notice for 26 November 2020 to 27 November 2020 9 December 2020 Formal Notice added for 14 December 2020 3 December 2020 Added notices for 8,9,10 and 14-15 December 1 December 2020 Removed notice for 19-20 November 2020, added notice for a meeting on 8 December Formal notice added for 8 December 2020 1 December 2020 Formal notice removed for 16-17 November 15 October 2020 Notice for 19 October edited to reflect the correct date (19 October, was 12 October) 15 October 2020 Formal Notices Added for hearings of 26 an 27 October 2020 9 October 2020 First published.

Print this page