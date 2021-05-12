Guidance for further education (FE) providers in England on the Prevent duty in work-based learning environments

Guidance for further education providers on work-based learners and the Prevent statutory duty

This guidance is for:

This guidance covers:

  • what the Prevent duty is
  • your safeguarding responsibilities
  • recommendations on recruitment, induction and ongoing assessment

Schools and childcare providers can also read the protecting children from radicalisation guidance.

Helpline

Preventing extremism in schools and children's services

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7340 7264

You can report concerns about extremism in schools and organisations that work with children, or where you think a child is at risk of extremism.

Opening times
Monday to Friday from 11am to 3pm (excluding bank holidays)

Published 5 October 2018
Last updated 12 May 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have reviewed the guidance and reformatted it. There are no policy changes.

  2. First published.

