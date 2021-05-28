UKAEA's Barry Preston was a winner in this year's Oxfordshire Apprenticeship Awards.

UKAEA

UKAEA's apprenticeship award winners

UKAEA engineer Barry Preston has triumphed in the Shining Star category of the Oxfordshire Apprenticeship Awards 2021.

Barry – shortlisted as one of three nominees – took home the award in recognition of “outstanding career progression” following apprenticeship training.

Barry, who now works at UKAEA’s robotics centre RACE, joined as an Electrical Engineering apprentice in 2013 and graduated in 2017.

“The award is a real testament to everyone at UKAEA who supported me through the apprenticeship,” Barry said.

“It was challenging and enjoyable, and I recommend UKAEA’s apprenticeship to any young people interested in starting out as an engineer. The opportunities are endless, and you get paid while learning on the job.”

UKAEA was also nominated in two other categories in the awards. Rosie Lay was a finalist for Higher Apprentice of the Year, while UKAEA itself was shortlisted in the Large Employer apprenticeship award.

Pictured are Barry (right) with Amy Jordan of the UKAEA Early Careers team (left) and Rosie Lay (centre).

