Publications relating to the awarding of GCSE, AS and A level qualifications in the academic year 2021 to 2022.

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Michael Feeney
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
Vocational, technical and other general qualifications in 2022
Resources
Publications relating to the awarding of vocational, technical and oth
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Lottie Littlehales
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc

Consultations

Published 20 August 2021