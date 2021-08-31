The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Yavneh College.

Documents

ADA3796: Yavneh College

PDF, 164KB, 10 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3796

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – not upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Hertfordshire County Council

Admission authority: Yavneh College Academy Trust for Yavneh College in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire

Published 31 August 2021