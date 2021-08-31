Reports on staff numbers and costs for Ofqual – updated monthly.

Ofqual monthly workforce management information: 2020 to 2021

Ofqual publishes details about headcount and payroll costs for permanent staff and contractors on a monthly basis. It also includes non-consolidated performance-related pay data.

These figures are not official statistics. They are internal workforce management information published in the interest of transparency.

Published 31 August 2021