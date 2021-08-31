Information about how to claim funding for some types of learning adjustments that you cannot report in the individualised learner record (ILR).

Documents

Earning adjustment statement (EAS) sample file: 2021 to 2022

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 21KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Earning adjustment statement (EAS) validation rules: 2021 to 2022

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 103KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Earnings adjustment statement (EAS) guidance: 2021 to 2022

HTML

Details

The earnings adjustment statement (EAS) is an online process that you use to claim funding that you cannot report in the ILR. This is not a mandatory return; you only use the EAS when you are claiming for funding as specified in the funding rules.

This funding falls into the following categories:

  1. Excess learning support
  2. Princes’ Trust
  3. Authorised claims (including audit adjustments)
  4. Learner support
  5. Vulnerable student bursary, the discretionary bursary and free meals
  6. Earnings adjustments for devolved authorities

Further information on learning and learner support and evidence are in the appropriate funding rules. Please refer to the ESFA funding rules, rates and formula page for ESFA delivery, or the funding rules for the appropriate devolved authority.

Exceptional learning support claims

You must submit all exceptional learning support claims for 2021 to 2022 by completing the exceptional learning support cost form, not through EAS.

EAS 2020 to 2021

You can find guidance, example files and the validation rules for 2020 to 2021 on the EAS 2020 to 2021 page.

Yavneh College
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Yavneh
Institute Stakeholder Survey 2020
Resources
IntroductionThe Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Transparency data: Ofqual workforce management information
Resources
Reports on staff numbers and costs for Ofqual â€“ updated monthly.Docu

Published 31 August 2021