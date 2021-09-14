An operational note for Ofsted inspectors who are carrying out summary evaluations of multi-academy trusts (MATs).

Documents

Summary evaluations of multi-academy trusts

HTML

Details

This guidance is designed to support inspectors in carrying out summary evaluations of MATs. It sets out the process and range of evidence-gathering activities that inspectors undertake from the time the MAT is notified of the summary evaluation until the publication of the summary evaluation letter.

Published 13 December 2018
Last updated 14 September 2021 + show all updates

  1. Guidance updated to align with the education inspection framework. This includes the introduction of 4 new sections that outline what inspectors may consider during a MATSE around: delegation and governance structures, curriculum and quality of education, leadership and management of and across the MAT, and, pupil behaviour and attitudes. The guidance also outlines how inspectors will account for the COVID-19 pandemic during the summary evaluations.

  2. First published.

