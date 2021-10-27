Technical specifications for funding calculations of further education for young people.

Applies to England

Technical specification of the calculation for the further education of young people 2018 to 2019

Technical specification of the calculation for the further education of young people 2017 to 2018

Details

The technical specifications of the calculation for the further education of young people on this page are for years 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019.

Future years will be on their own guidance page and available in the document collection young people funding calculations.

