Applies to England

This research was commissioned by the Department for Education in 2020 to understand the progress pupils made in the 2020 to 2021 academic year and estimate the impact of the disruption to schooling as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on that progress.

The interim findings are based on reading and maths assessments taken in the autumn and spring terms of 2020 to 2021.

The 5 reports available on this page are:

  • interim findings: results from provisional, initial analysis of data from the first autumn half-term 2020
  • complete findings from the autumn term: results from a full, comprehensive analysis of data from the whole autumn term 2020
  • initial findings from the spring term: results from an initial analysis of data from the spring term 2021
  • complete findings from the spring term: results from a full, comprehensive analysis of data from the whole spring term 2021
  • complete findings from the summer term and summary of all previous findings
Published 24 February 2021
Last updated 29 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added 2 reports, 'Understanding progress in the 2020 to 2021 academic year: complete findings from the spring term' and 'Understanding progress in the 2020 to 2021 academic year: findings from the summer term and summary of all previous findings'.

  2. Added Understanding progress in the 2020 to 2021 academic year: reports 2 and 3.

  3. First published.

