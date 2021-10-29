This examines whether current quality scales used to assess childcare settings are the best predictors of children’s cognitive and self-regulation development.

Applies to England

Documents

Study of Early Education and Development (SEED): Developing alternative quality scales for early childhood education and care (ECEC) using exploratory analysis

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-296-0, DFE-RR1167PDF, 461KB, 35 pages

Details

This research is an exploratory piece of research that is part of the longitudinal study of early education and development (SEED).

The brief explores:

Digital Functional Skills qualifications
Resources
Subject content, aims and learning objectives for digital Functional S
Digital functional skills qualifications: subject content
Resources
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSubject conten
Cognita Tutoring Launches New 11+ Tutoring Service
Resources
Cognita Tutoring â€“ the new online tutoring service which incorporate

  • whether the ECERS-R, ECERS-E and SSTEW quality scales provide the best predictors of children’s cognitive and self-regulation development
  • if effective predictors of the effects of early childhood education and care (ECEC) quality on children’s development could be derived from a smaller collection of individual quality items
Published 29 October 2021