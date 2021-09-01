British Medical Journal has found teachers are not at greater risk of hospitalisation due to Covid

British Medical Journal (@bmj_latest) Research into Covid Risk for Teachers

Commenting on a study published by the British Medical Journal today (2 Sept) which found that teachers were not at increased risk of hospital admission due to Covid-19 compared to similar working-age adults,

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

"It is very good news and very reassuring that teachers have been found not to be at greater risk of hospitalisation because of Covid. The study cannot determine why this is the case – although the fact that teaching is generally a profession for younger people and a large majority of the profession are female, and that teachers were prompt in being vaccinated, appear to be a significant contributory factor to these positive outcomes.

"Nothing in this study, however, negates the importance of vigilance in suppressing Covid transmission in schools. The NEU has consistently pointed to the issues of Covid in schools as being mainly about onward community transmission, a position belatedly adopted by the Prime Minister in January when he described schools as vectors of transmission. A spike in Covid infection in school-age children will lead to more children and staff missing school and run huge risks of viral transmission into the community where many adults do not share teachers’ general youth or good health.

"We do remain concerned about our more vulnerable members, for example those who are registered as clinically extremely vulnerable or third-trimester pregnant women. We must ensure greater protection for the many thousands in these categories. The NEU calls on school and college leaders to give every reasonable dispensation to ensure those staff can continue to work safely. This will certainly help keep down the number of school staff in hospital."

The higher levels of risk faced by BME teachers should be recognised by DfE

STAFF IN SCHOOLS NEED ACTION, NOT WARM WORDS FROM GOVERNMENT

8th Jun 2021: Commenting on the Government’s response to the outcomes of the Expert Advisory Group on education staff wellbeing, Dr Patrick Roach (@PatrickR_NASUWT), General Secretary of the @NASUWT – The Teacher’s Union, said:

“The Expert Advisory Group was set up prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in response to the deep crisis in teacher wellbeing that has come to characterise the education system in England in recent years.

“It is now beyond dispute that the falling levels of morale in the profession and the increasing incidence of poor staff mental health have contributed significantly to the worst teacher recruitment and retention crisis in modern history. For too many teachers, their working lives undermine, rather than enhance their wellbeing, with highly negative professional and personal consequences.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Leading Midlands college group WCG, formerly Warwickshire College Grou Sector News The coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives immeasurably. With stay Sector News An influx in people looking to change their careers and enter in to th

“The extraordinary implications of the current public health emergency on the education system have served only to expose and intensify the existing pressures faced by teachers and school leaders in this respect. However, in turning to their Government for help and support in this crisis, teachers continue to be let down badly.

“The reasonable expectation of the profession has been for the DfE to ensure that every school is subject to basic, common requirements to ensure it operates safely and that if these requirements are not met, that the Government will intervene to put right whatever is wrong.

“It is a sad truth that even this minimum expectation has not been met. Since schools were permitted to open their doors to more children from the start of this month, the NASUWT has been inundated with reports from teachers and school leaders whose employers are forcing them to work in ways that are simply not safe. Staff from BME communities continue to search in vain for any purposeful recognition by the DfE of the higher levels of risk they face.

“It is a matter of profound regret that, so far, the DfE has persisted in its view that these shortcomings are not its problem.

“The Government’s response to the outcomes of the Expert Advisory Group is right to emphasise the importance of teacher wellbeing. In addition to its welcome additional funding for the Education Support Partnership, it must give practical effect to its words by ensuring that from now on, it will play its full part in securing wellbeing by requiring every school to operate safely and actively supporting them to do so.”