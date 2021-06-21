 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

John’s Reaching New Heights through Innovate Us at SERC

Details
Hits: 326
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
SERC

John Braniff’s world was turned upside down when he was furloughed and made redundant last August.   But the Saintfield man has turned a hobby into a business by building on his experience from the construction industry and accessing support from Down Business Centre and (@SERC) to take him to the next level.

John (44), who is married to Jane, with three children said, “I had worked in the construction industry for over 20 years and had thought it was my job for life. But when the pandemic struck, I was furloughed and then made redundant.   It was a shock, and my world was turned upside down.

“I had an interest in drones and had purchased one which I had been using as a hobby, but I knew there was potential to use drones for crowd control or site inspections, drawing on my experience from the construction industry.

“Initially, I started exploring upskilling myself and completed an enterprise course with Down Business Centre last September.   Following that I contacted SERC’s careers team.   I completed a Train the Trainer and Project Management course and was then put in touch with their business services team who helped me to access mentoring support through the Department for Economy’s Innovate Us programme to develop my new business start-up Fly High Inspections.  I have also completed a Social Media programme with the College which has been tremendous at upskilling someone who didn’t have the foggiest idea about social media.

“Basically, Fly High Inspections offer visual inspections, video or photography, of inaccessible areas for clients.   It can help with maintenance for private or commercial buildings, the latter of which require an annual inspection.   We offer a full inspection report which can support planned or necessary maintenance programmes.

“The aerial view also adds to the marketing of many services including leisure activities for tourism or for the private client who wants to add that special element to their wedding video.

John is licensed to carry out aerial photography by the Civil Aviation Authority. He added, “Having successfully completed training and gained my licence to operate a drone for aerial photography means that I am competent in the use of the drone and qualified to carry out necessary risk assessment for such work and offer a professional service.

John concluded, “An aerial inspection is a fraction of the cost compared to hiring access equipment or scaffolding, never mind the dangers with working at heights. The use of a drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle regularly will allow you compare and monitor your buildings, facilities and assets.

Â£50 million infrastructure upgrade to cement UK's status as science superpower
Sector News
@beisgovuk - Â£50 million government funding to upgrade research and i
Myth of age limit on apprenticeships a big block to businesses
Sector News
@GBSApprentices and @Hive360Engage : Myth of age limit on apprenticesh
Leading people development organisation helps hundreds of college students during Pandemic
Sector News
Leading people development organisation @Meee_HQ helps hundreds of wel

Michael Jones, Business Mentor at SERC said,

“This is an innovative use of latest technology to help organisations to plan their maintenance and avoid later problems at a fraction of normal costs.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

£50 million infrastructure upgrade to cement UK's status as science superpower
Sector News
@beisgovuk - £50 million government funding to upgrade research and i
Bradford Manufacturing Weeks 2021 deploys apprentice task force to help inspire pupils
Sector News
Bradford’s apprentices are coming out in force to encourage more of
Myth of age limit on apprenticeships a big block to businesses
Sector News
@GBSApprentices and @Hive360Engage : Myth of age limit on apprenticesh
Leading people development organisation helps hundreds of college students during Pandemic
Sector News
Leading people development organisation @Meee_HQ helps hundreds of wel
Ey up! Tech entrepreneur launches new venture to train software developers in Yorkshire
Sector News
Technology entrepreneur @davidrichards is launching a new Yorkshire ve
CALL FOR ENTRIES: The ERSA Employability Awards 2021 are open!
Sector News
#ERSAAwards21 - The hunt is on for the unsung employability heroes of
Engineering firm boosts its ranks with employment intake
Sector News
A Birmingham-headquartered engineering firm has accelerated its strate
Job market remains defiant in the week after Government postpones lifting of lockdown
Sector News
The struggle continues for the hospitality and catering industries Ham
Diversity and Inclusion: How can data help employers to close the gaps?
Sector News
@AssessFirst - Inequality is a word that is often thrown around when i
New Institute of Technology could lead the UK’s digital and green revolution
Sector News
Pioneering graduates from a new East Midlands Institute of Technology
Prime Minister’s new National Science and Technology Council is a significant step in the right direction for UK R&D, says NCUB
Sector News
@BorisJohnson’s new National Science and Technology Council, is a st
12 young people (aged under 35) die every week in the UK from an undiagnosed heart condition
Sector News
Footballer cardiac arrest sparks renewed calls for defibrillators at g

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 3 hours 25 minutes ago

What do we need to keep from the past year of remote schooling? | The Tortoise Education Summit

What do we need to keep from the past year of...

In partnership with Capita. Schools in 2019 looked much like schools in 1919. Schools in 2020 were radically different. Could it be, now that new...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 3 hours 25 minutes ago

How worried should we be about lost school time – and what should the focus be on for the recovery?

How worried should we be about lost school time...

In partnership with Nuffield Foundation.The disruption to formal schooling over the past year has left children having covered less of the...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 3 hours 26 minutes ago

Have we lost sight of education’s purpose? | The Tortoise Education Summit

Have we lost sight of education’s purpose? | The...

In partnership with BigChange.There are reasons why the English school system is built the way it is: a complicated system of exams, assessment and...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5799)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page