BSDC launches prestigious Korean language study centre

Details
people in South Korean dresses

Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCofficial) has been selected to become an official study centre for the Korean language in partnership with the South Korean Government. The College is the first partner to be announced in the West Midlands area and the first Further Education College in the UK to be selected. Celebrating a successful relationship with Jeonju Kijeon College over the last five years, BSDC is delighted to have been selected as their delivery partner for this exciting new venture.

The ‘Staffordshire Sejong Hakdang’ run by BSDC is one of 26 new Korean language institutes across 18 countries selected by the King Sejong Institute Foundation (KSIF). The highly coveted programme saw 86 institutions apply from across the world in this round, with only 26 selected, and BSDC being the only one from the UK.

The prestigious study centre will see the introduction of two new Korean language courses – Absolute Beginners and Upper Beginners - starting in August 2021. Led by expert tutors, the courses will be an opportunity for people in the area to start learning or develop their skills in the Korean language.

The KSIF is a public organisation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (of the Republic of South Korea) which oversees programmes that promote the Korean language and culture in other countries, with an impressive 234 centres across 82 countries. The Korean language currently ranks 14th in terms of total number of speakers among languages of the world. Building on this foundation, the KSIF is taking the lead in helping non-native Korean speakers realise their dream of speaking in Korean and giving them opportunities to enjoy Korean cultural experiences.

Burton and South Derbyshire College was selected to run the Staffordshire Sejong Hakdang based on its reputation as a global college. International work is embedded into the wider college ‘system’ which has seen international learners become part of the fabric of the organisation. The College’s ‘Skills Promise’ has globalisation at its core and learners have opportunities to become International Ambassadors and take advantage of international experiences during their studies, including trips to South Korea in recent years.

Chief Executive and Principal of BSDC, Dawn Ward CBE said: “We are delighted to be the only UK institution to have been granted permission to become a King Sejong Institute in this latest round of approvals and we are very proud that we are the only UK Further Education College to achieve this accolade. Our international work is incredibly important to us as it not only provides learners from throughout the world with excellent learning experience but it also allows our domestic learners to gain valuable insights into other world cultures broadening their global outlook and adding value to their future career prospects.

“South Korea is a country we have had a strong affinity with for many years boasting excellent relationships with many Colleges and Universities with this being exemplified in our King Sejong partner organisation Jeonju Kijeon College. I have no doubt that the Staffordshire Sejong Hakdang will add to this valuable work and further cement the fantastic benefits of our globalisation strategy for our learners, staff and our wider communities.”  

