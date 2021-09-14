Leading Music College LCCM Launches First Scholarship Day

London music college (@lccmlondon) has launched its inaugural Scholarship Day. Open to any applicants and split into a range of disciplines, the prize consists of a full fee bursary for the duration of the winner’s chosen course.

Applicants will audition on 25 September at LCCM’s iconic Music Box venue at 41 Union St, London, in one of three disciplines: performance, production and music business at undergraduate or postgraduate level. In the audition, candidates will demonstrate their talent, ideas or passion projects to convince the panel why they will make the biggest impact on the industry in the years ahead and deserve the free place to further those ambitions. The three finalists will then go to the grand final in the second week of term, overseen by a panel of music industry professionals and experts.

“We’re really excited to welcome talented individuals to the Music Box to impress us with their skills and musicianship,” says Pat Cotton, programme leader for undergraduate music. “Making a scholarship available on merit is such a fantastic opportunity and will really help the college support the development of more young musicians.”

The Scholarship Day follows on from LCCM’s successful Music Industry Insiders Day in August and will be another celebratory ‘open-door’ style afternoon, with tours of the building, a welcome talk from principal Anthony Hamer-Hodges, student performances and careers advice.

“We’re really thankful to senior leadership and the LCCM board for backing our vision and drive to get more talented young people to the Music Box and ultimately, to make them into true LCCMers,” says Evie Asio-Okwalinga, Youth Music Officer at LCCM. “It marks a real line in the sand and proves our mission to create an achievable pathway to sustained career success, and it will be a real hit with our Youth Music network.”

In the evening, the JMNI Jam night will return. Open to all, even if you’re not auditioning for a scholarship, you’re welcome to come along to the Music Box, join in and get up on stage with some of London’s best musicians for a jam.

LCCM, the London music college has again ranked top for overall student satisfaction amongst contemporary music institutions teaching music performance and music business in the National Student Survey (NSS) 2021.

London College of Creative Media (LCCM) – formerly London Centre of Contemporary Music is the highest-ranked provider of music performance and music business degrees in the UK by student satisfaction (NSS 2019, 2020 & 2021).

We believe we can collectively change the music industry for the better – helping to bring about a fairer, more diverse, better educated and musically more exciting future! We’ve been doing this since 2002, when our founders, all professional musicians themselves, decided to launch a new college for contemporary popular music in the centre of London. The aim was to create a new approach to teaching music that mixed the best of the good universities and conservatories with an art school environment.

We’ve always been based on Union Street, SE1 and in March 2018 we opened our brand new purpose-built creative campus, The Music Box, which is located in the heart of London’s cultural Southbank. LCCM offers undergraduate courses in Music Performance & Production, Music Business Management, Creative Music Technology and Composition for Films, Games & Other Media. Postgraduate awards are available in Creative Entrepreneurship, Music Performance, Music Production and Entertainment Science.

Higher education should have value for life and we strive to provide our students with a time of creative and cultural experimentation as well as personal development during their studies with us. Our students develop lifelong skills in communication, creative expression, collaboration and cultural understanding as well as furthering their talent, passions and personal ambitions.

LCCM Opens its Doors for a Music Industry Insiders Day

On 14 August 2021, London College of Creative Media is opening its doors to anybody who is thinking of a career in the industry.

The ‘Music Industry Insiders Day’ event will be hosted at LCCM’s iconic Music Box campus, where potential students can attend one of the college’s 'Box Talks' events with DJ Semtex – DJ, presenter, A&R and the host of ‘Hip Hop Raised Me’ podcast.

People thinking of a career in the music industry will have the opportunity to experience industry-relevant masterclasses, taster workshops in performance, song writing, music production and music business as well as receiving advice from key trade organisations including Ivors Academy, Incorporated Society of Musicians and the Music Publishers Association.

“Our Music Industry Insiders Day is perfect for those avid musicians and entrepreneurs of tomorrow who want to make their mark on the music business, whether it’s as a performer, songwriter, producer, executive or anything in between,” says JD Donovan, LCCM’s Industry Liaison. “Not only will the day be informative with workshops and tours of our state-of-the-art studios, but also fun as we welcome back people to the Music Box after 18 months!”

Attendees will meet leading LCCM staff and tutors, as well as current students and alumni, and watch the first year’s Music Business Management and Music Performance students’ joint event, 'LCCM Worldvision,'’ which celebrates the college’s performers from around the world.

Registration and tours will start at noon with a welcome talk and then a student performance at 12.30pm. At 1pm, potential students can take part in a song writing workshop or Music Business Management taster session before a Performance workshop at 2pm. The ‘LCCM Worldvision’ performances (Level 4 student project) or Music Production drop-in session will be at 3pm, followed by the Production workshop at 4pm and the Box Talk with DJ Semtex at 5pm.

Throughout the day, where COVID-19 guidelines will be in place, admissions advisers and current students will be on hand to answer questions and there will be all-day access to stalls from LCCM’s music industry partners. In addition, there will be an open-door policy in certain rooms in the Music Box and free soft drinks and snacks from the Venue Bar.