BMet careering ahead – with a national Gold Level Standard award for quality in careers work

BMet College (@BMetC) has been officially and nationally recognised for its outstanding careers work this week and to top it off, has achieved the highest possible accolade - a Gold Level Award.

The organisation, made up of James Watt, Matthew Boulton and Sutton Coldfield colleges, has been awarded the national Quality in Careers Standard under licence by Ixion.

The Quality in Careers Standard is given to education providers, who can demonstrate the importance they place on careers and how they support students to make decisions about their life after school/college.

Moreover, BMet is the largest organisation, out of only four nationally, that has secured the coveted top-level Gold award for the National Standard.

Achieving the national Quality in Careers Standard demonstrates how the principal, governors and leadership team at BMet embrace, promote and endorse quality careers education, as well as acknowledging the part it plays in the overall success of the college and its students.

Michele Squire, Careers Education Strategic Manager for Ixion came in to BMet’s Sutton Coldfield College to present BMet Principal, Pat Carvahlo, with an awarding certificate, on behalf of BMet.

She said:

“I was delighted to be able to come into the college today to present the award to such an important, deserving and exemplary institution. Meeting employees who play such a pivotal role in the execution of a high-level careers service across its sites, was particularly special.

“The college has consistently worked so hard to demonstrate a commitment to careers for its students and staff. It has more than stood up to scrutiny and showed great aptitude and professionalism even in the face of challenges, including the effects of Covid-19.”

BMet, continually works to improve the chances and opportunities of all the students. Recognising the importance of preparing learners for their future careers, the college has always been committed to working towards the national Quality in Careers Standard.

Jenny North, Head of Careers and Employment at BMet, said:

“We are thrilled to have achieved the national Quality in Careers Standard awarded by Ixion.

“At BMet, we recognise the important role the college plays in helping students develop their knowledge, skills and experience, so they can go out into the world and achieve personal success.

“This Standard has given us a flexible framework that has enabled us to audit our work on careers and ensure our students are receiving beneficial advice, practical support and experience. This is so they’re prepared for the next stage of their education, employment, self-employment or training.”

BMet offers a range of activities and opportunities to introduce students to the world of work and help them make decisions about life after college. This includes having a dedicated in-house skills and training academy – Careers Advance, specially designed to kick start careers.

BMet is enrolling for its September intake of students. Click here to find out more.

