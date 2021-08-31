WORLD LITERACY FOUNDATION LAUNCHES GLOBAL READ-A-THON FOR INTERNATIONAL LITERACY DAY

WLF WORKS TO COMBAT ILLITERACY THROUGH A FUN AND ENGAGING PROGRAMME OF READ-A-THON EVENTS FOR ALL
This International Literacy Day, September 8th, The World Literacy Foundation (WLF) is holding a fun global celebration of literacy with a virtual Read-a-thon event.
WLF works to ensure free and inclusive access to literacy support and will celebrate International Literacy Day with special events to support children facing illiteracy.
Join the free online events to enjoy the entertaining story-times for children, engaging literacy webinars, fun workshops, and more. The Read-a-thon events are open to families, school groups, educators and everyone who would like to take part.
Register in advance to access a whole day or any part of the fantastic video sessions with famous children’s book authors and literacy experts. https://worldliteracyfoundation.org/international-literacy-day/
The International Literacy Day event is live from 10.00 am to 21.30 GMT but it will be also available on demand once you register.
The series of interviews includes a Webinar with BOOKR Kids, English Literacy Webinar with FUNetix a groundbreaking reading app, Student Engagement Webinar with Dr. Jill Tussey and Dr. Leslie Haas, The Power of Joyful Reading Webinar with Dr. Gina Pepin and Eric Litwin, a discussion from WLF Ambassadors, and ‘Connecting the Unconnected’: Webinar with WLF in Nigeria’s team Sun Books, amongst others.
The fun Storytime Sessions with children’s books author and virtual readings run throughout International Literacy day from 10.00 am - 9.30pm GMT. Readers will include Coral Vassell, Vandana Naidu, Daniela Diaz reading in Spanish as WLF’s ‘Aprende Leyendo’ Ambassador in Latin America, also reading are Skye Clementine singing the ‘Busy Izzy’ story, Mumbai-based entrepreneur Upasana Makati, Australian Lawyer Linda Dessau AC, Damo Music for Kids and Award-winning African child-author Stacey Fru reads from her book ‘Smelly Cats’; there are so many exciting sessions to enjoy.
The disruptions to school and learning have meant vulnerable children have had their reading and writing skills seriously impacted. Many children and young people were left without support due to a lack of access to digital learning during school closures.
This year, WLF’s International Literacy Day celebration will shine a light on the need to bridge the digital divide for all children, regardless of where they live and their background. The global pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital and remote learning solutions to relieve the effects of the pandemic. 90% of the world’s students were affected by school closures*. Children from families with limited access to books, technology, and the internet have been the most affected.
The finale of the virtual billing, is the charity’s live-streamed World Literacy Awards event. For more awards information and to register your attendance for free at this annual event, on September 8th, at 7.00pm BST, go to https://worldliteracyfoundation.org/world-literacy-awards/
The CEO of the World Literacy Foundation, Andrew Kay said,
"It is a highlight of the year to hear about the impressive array of literacy initiatives and how people are overcoming challenges and adversity in the direst circumstances. Literacy is a global issue and together we can work to eradicate the problem.”
After an incredibly challenging year in the education sector, the World Literacy Awards 2021 will give a spotlight to the incredible achievements of people across a broad range of the education sector and celebrate their efforts over the past 12 months.