Ito World launches #ItoWomen Campaign to highlight equality and inclusion across the technology and transport industries

 Transit data experts, Ito World (@itoworld), have today launched the #ItoWomen Campaign to inspire, mentor and champion women looking to work, or working in, the technology and transport industries. The campaign launches with the stories of three of its female employees - Ellen Potter, Development Lead Engineer, Amy Bridge, Head of Projects, and Natashia Variava, Head of People. The stories will be promoted across all digital platforms, highlighting the unique career journeys of each woman and how they got to where they are today. More stories and collaborations will be added in the coming weeks and months. 

Just 19% of UK tech workers are women, and 70% of women working in transport think the industry has an image problem. Ito World is determined to change this and champion diversity and inclusion across the industry. 

The purpose of #ItoWomen is to encourage change by sharing, to tackle the realities of working in the technology and transport industries and the systemic gender imbalance issues within. Across social media and the #ItoWomen hub, the voices and stories of the great women working at Ito World will be amplified. The campaign is a space to support the continued professional development and progression of women across the wider tech and transport industries. The stories provide role models and real-life examples of what working in an inclusive, diversity driven organisation can be like, and ultimately, aim to bring more women into the tech and transport industries.

Ito World is Flexa certified as a truly flexible employer, in addition to being a member of Women in Transport, the body for advancing women in transport. The #ItoWomen campaign launches today with three pieces of powerful content to be pushed out across digital channels: 

Ellen Potter’s Story. Ellen moved from the world of academia to become Development Lead Engineer at Ito World. 

Amy Bridge’s Story.  Amy is Ito World’s Head of Projects, advocating for better environments and healthier communities through more active and sustainable transit systems.

Natashia Variava’s Story. Natashia is Head of People at Ito World and works closely with the leadership team to ensure that Ito World is hiring from a diverse group of candidates.

Johan Herrlin, CEO at Ito World, also comments,

“We are really excited about this campaign and to be doing our part to dismantle the stereotypes and barriers that exist within the tech and transport industries. It has always been part of who we are as a company that we encourage people of all backgrounds to be part of the team driven to deliver our mission, and this campaign is an extension of that. 

“We are passionate about creating shared transport solutions for the public and to deliver the very best services we can. It is essential that our team is diverse in thought and background and represents the wide variety of people who use our solutions every day, and we hope to inspire the wider tech and transport industries to do the same.”

Ellen Potter, Development Lead Engineer at Ito World commented,

“If even one woman hears my story, and sees the campaign, and thinks they could be a programmer that would be great. More than one would be marvellous. There is an entrenched stereotype of what a code-obsessive ‘programmer’ looks like, but really there are very few programmers – women or men – who live up to that stereotype.   

“What I do know, though, from my own path into the job I have today, is that the industry is not necessarily what you think it is going to be, and you may be surprised just how many places are right for you. Indeed, there are already many welcoming companies for programmers of all types, companies like Ito World, who value the individuality each person brings to the business.”  

For more details on Ito World, please visit www.itoworld.com 

 

