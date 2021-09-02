 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The colleges and universities putting local at the heart of student experience

Details
Hits: 206
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Student experience will become increasingly important for higher education facilities following the pandemic. The 2021 National Student Survey of over 300,000 students around the UK found that the pandemic caused a decline in students’ overall satisfaction with their course, from 83.7% in 2019 to 75.4% in 2021. A separate ONS report found that the lack of face to face learning had a major or moderate impact on the quality of their course for 61% of students. However for distance learners, already studying remotely, overall satisfaction remained stable, at 83.5% in both 2019 and 2021.

The ONS also found that life satisfaction scores for students were at 5.9 out of a possible 10 in May 2021, significantly lower than the British adult population average at 7.1/10, suggesting that initiatives that encourage students to engage in their local community could be of benefit. A first degree remains the most popular type of higher education, with 611,390 students undertaking these courses in 2019/20, up 5% year on year. There were 2,532,385 students in 2019/20, just over 28% were international students.

One of the colleges taking a proactive approach to student experience using local gift cards is Bournemouth University International College, which offers pathway courses in association with Bournemouth University. Bournemouth University International College has used the Bournemouth Town Centre Gift Card for students for over 3 years. The Bournemouth Town Centre Gift Card is one of the 100 plus Town and City Gift Card schemes around the UK and Ireland, local gift cards from payments provider Miconex that can be spent with multiple businesses in a particular area.

Rachel Woodward Carrick is College Director at Bournemouth University International College and said:

“We use the Bournemouth Town Centre Gift Card for our students because it meets a wide range of needs. They can use it to buy food or clothes, on a meal or a trip to the cinema. For those students who have been studying remotely, their gift card will be waiting for them when they arrive. It’s like giving them an invitation to go out and explore Bournemouth, with ideas of where to go.”

Rachel says the Bournemouth Town Centre Gift Card is a gateway to the community for their students, as well as being a way for the College to support local and contribute to the vibrancy of the town:

“During the academic year, students might receive a gift card as a prize for grades or for their group work, and go out together as a group for a meal. We need our students to practice their English, and be in social situations, and the gift card encourages that. Our students come to us for up to one year, and they are more likely to stay on to study at Bournemouth University for their degree if they experience Bournemouth as a local. The gift card is a gateway to the community. As students feel more comfortable and confident, they are also more likely to get involved in other activities, such as volunteer work which greatly adds to their student experience.

WCG partners with Listers Group to develop next generation of vehicle technicians
Sector News
Leading Midlands college group WCG, formerly Warwickshire College Grou
How Working From Home Has Affected Our Teeth
Sector News
The coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives immeasurably. With stay
iPET Network publishes 'wish list' of regions where more further education training providers are needed
Sector News
An influx in people looking to change their careers and enter in to th

“Instead of a single retailer gift card, we wanted to give our students something with value that also benefits the local economy. The gift card is well received by students, they like the social element of it. As a local organisation, and a local employer, it is important for us to contribute to the vibrancy of Bournemouth, which in turn makes it an attractive choice for international students. We have to market Bournemouth as a destination.”

Susie O’Neill, Business Liaison Officer at Bournemouth Town Centre BID said:

“The beauty of the Bournemouth Town Centre Gift Card is the breadth of opportunities it offers for students. It helps them to connect with Bournemouth and come to love the town as much as we do. For colleges and universities, buying the gift card for their students and staff is a tangible way for them to support other businesses and the town.”

Universities and colleges are also using local gift cards to support students experiencing financial hardship or during unforeseen situations. Rachel adds: “Local gift cards could form part of contingency planning for higher education providers. For example, if students are unable to access on-site facilities for a time, universities or halls of residence could provide students with a local Town and City Gift Card so they can quickly and easily access the food, toiletries and other essentials they need.”

Tydfil Training is part of a large group of educators including The College Merthyr Tydfil and the University of South Wales, and concentrates on work based learning programmes. Tydfil Training used the We Love Merthyr Gift Card to reward students for educational success. Paul Gray is Chief Executive of Tydfil Training and said rewarding students with a local gift card aligns with their strategy of working collaboratively with employers:

“We looked at various gift cards to reward students, but felt that if we used the We Love Merthyr Gift Card the impact would be two-fold. Firstly, in encouraging learners to engage with the high street and secondly, in supporting the locality where these young people live. These are the organisations that can ultimately provide paid employment for our students. It’s a small indicator of our commitment to Merthyr town centre and the South Wales Valleys, and it’s a message that resonates with our learners. They don’t have to go off to the city to find work, we can create a strong, successful economy right here in Merthyr.

“The local gift card concept appeals to our students, they are more aware of environmental issues and understand the benefits of shopping locally. As many of the businesses on the We Love Merthyr Gift Card are small business owners, it also ties in with the principles of entrepreneurship that we actively promote, encouraging our students to engage with these local entrepreneurs. When we use the We Love Merthyr Gift Card as a reward, the investment we make in Merthyr stays in Merthyr. There tends to be lots of negativity about the demise of the high street, but if we don’t support our businesses, then we get what we deserve.”

Another university using local gift cards for students is The University of Edinburgh. Mica Teo is completing her PhD in data science at the University, also working as a resident assistant, providing support and guidance to resident students. Mica opts for an Edinburgh Gift Card to encourage students to take part in events and engage in the community:

“The benefits of the Edinburgh Gift Card are that it’s local, and it’s good to support local but it also offers far more choice for the students than if I bought a single retailer gift card. The Edinburgh Gift Cards I give out are for £5 or £10, so students mainly use their gift card for food and other essentials, so they can go to Sainsbury’s or Marks and Spencer, get things from Boots or go to local independent shops. One gift card can accommodate lots of people.”

Mica believes that a local gift card is a useful gift for someone going off to university, saying:

“Most students now get their books second hand, and what they really need is to cover their living expenses, so food and toiletries are always top of the list. It’s something handy they can keep in their back pocket until they need it.” 

Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex said there are many opportunities to use local gift cards in higher education facilities:

“The pandemic has brought unforeseen challenges for universities and colleges, but also for their students. A higher education facility might use a local gift card to disburse funds to students, as hardship payments for students, or even for contingency planning. As Town and City Gift Cards work through the Mastercard network, they’re secure and offer outstanding choice for students.”

https://www.mi-cnx.com

You may also be interested in these articles:

WCG partners with Listers Group to develop next generation of vehicle technicians
Sector News
Leading Midlands college group WCG, formerly Warwickshire College Grou
How Working From Home Has Affected Our Teeth
Sector News
The coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives immeasurably. With stay
Kineo announces the acquisition of Sitepass by INX Software
Sector News
@Kineo to sell Sitepass to INX Software2nd September 2021: Global digi
iPET Network publishes 'wish list' of regions where more further education training providers are needed
Sector News
An influx in people looking to change their careers and enter in to th
Property Awards shortlist ‘heralds’ a new chapter for Hawick Eco Room
Sector News
The @BordersCollege STEM Hub Eco Room, based in Hawick, has been short
IET launches Sustainable Community Competition
Sector News
As part of the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (@TheIET)
Prevent monitoring data published
Sector News
The Prevent duty aims to safeguard people from being drawn into or sup
Children's Code and Social Media
Sector News
Today the UK's Children's Code, governing how online services should t
Ito World launches #ItoWomen Campaign to highlight equality and inclusion across the technology and transport industries
Sector News
Transit data experts, Ito World (@itoworld), have today launched the
Lights, Camera, Archive! NFTS Opens Vaults To 50 Years Of Film
Sector News
As part of its 50th Anniversary celebrations throughout 2021, The Nati
Plymouth College of Art MA student wins summer residency at Canonteign Falls
Sector News
MA Printmaking student Helen Skidmore has won a summer residency at De
GitHub launches new digital campus for 1.7M+ student dev community
Sector News
The GitHub (@github) Education Team would like to welcome the student

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6016)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page